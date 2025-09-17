Ukraine Brings Back 1,625 Children From Russia, Occupied Territories
"As a state, we have so far brought back 1,625 children - together with NGOs, partners, and through mediator countries. And all of these children, even if they had been deprived of parental care, once they returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine, were placed in families. That means they now have a family - whether it's their biological relatives or a family-type form of care," Tuliakova said.Read also: Sixteen more Ukrainian children returned from Russian-occupied territories
She explained that the greatest challenge is ensuring proper conditions for children when they come back to a completely new environment, which requires support from all relevant authorities and services, including social services, to help with reintegration.
Photo: Andriy Yermak / Telegram
