Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Brings Back 1,625 Children From Russia, Occupied Territories

Ukraine Brings Back 1,625 Children From Russia, Occupied Territories


2025-09-17 07:16:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iryna Tuliakova, head of the Coordination Center for the Development of Family Upbringing and Child Care, reported this on national television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"As a state, we have so far brought back 1,625 children - together with NGOs, partners, and through mediator countries. And all of these children, even if they had been deprived of parental care, once they returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine, were placed in families. That means they now have a family - whether it's their biological relatives or a family-type form of care," Tuliakova said.

Read also: Sixteen more Ukrainian children returned from Russian-occupied territories

She explained that the greatest challenge is ensuring proper conditions for children when they come back to a completely new environment, which requires support from all relevant authorities and services, including social services, to help with reintegration.

Photo: Andriy Yermak / Telegram

MENAFN17092025000193011044ID1110076819

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search