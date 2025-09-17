MFA Reminds Hasidic Pilgrims Heading To Uman Of Martial Law In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the relevant warning was published on the ministry's website .

"The full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine, ongoing for more than three years, along with constant massive missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities, civilian and transport infrastructure, persistent Russian terror, sabotage, and provocations, pose real threats to life and safety," the ministry said.

Under these conditions, the ministry urged Hasidic pilgrims planning to come to Uman for Rosh Hashanah to take into account the impossibility of guaranteeing complete security for foreigners on Ukrainian territory.

Those who travel despite official warnings should remember that Ukraine is under martial law, which includes a number of restrictions: limited freedom of movement, curfews, enhanced patrols, a ban on mass events and gatherings, as well as the application of enforcement measures against those who violate the rules.

The ministry also advised that pilgrims consider the following when planning trips to Ukraine: congestion of ground transport connections with Ukraine and possible delays due to strikes on transport infrastructure; lack of sufficient civil protection shelters in Uman to accommodate large gatherings of pilgrims; shortage of medical personnel and facilities in Uman to provide care for the pilgrims.

If necessary, for additional information and clarifications regarding pilgrimage to Uman, the ministry recommends contacting the relevant ministries and agencies: the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, the State Customs Service, the State Emergency Service, the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, and the Uman City Council.

About 7,000 Hasidic pilgrims, arriving in organized groups, have already arrived in Ukraine to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, in 2025.