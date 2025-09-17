Government, Parliament Working On Additional Support Options For Businesses In Frontline Communities Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated this on Telegram following a meeting with entrepreneurs in the Sumy region, Ukrinform reports.

She noted that many business owners in the Sumy region are constantly considering relocation - not just within the region, but to safer areas.

"At the same time, the presence of businesses in frontline communities is almost the only reason why people remain there and why those communities continue to live. We need real incentives for entrepreneurs to stay and continue developing their businesses - even despite the high risks posed by the enemy. Together with parliament, we are working on additional support options," Svyrydenko said.

Despite the challenges, she stressed, entrepreneurship in this frontline region continues to develop.

"I am grateful to one manufacturer who shared his story at the meeting. He produces clothing, received a UAH 8 million grant to expand the processing industry, scaled up his sewing workshops, fulfilled all the grant conditions, and now wants to apply again. He says he believes in his country and sees opportunities to grow here even now, during a full-scale war with the enemy so close. We will look into this," her post reads.

Svyrydenko also highlighted a new grant program under which businesses affected by Russian shelling receive UAH 16 million to restore equipment.

"This is already the ninth region we have visited with the team since the new government began its work. It is important for us to hear about entrepreneurs' problems firsthand, because they are the main employers, especially in frontline areas," she said.

In addition, Svyrydenko presented programs to support Ukrainian manufacturers under the "Made in Ukraine" policy.

"Each of these programs must account for the specific conditions of frontline regions, because the business environment there is very different from what I see in other regions, for example in the Zakarpattia or Lviv regions," she said.

She expressed gratitude to Ukrainian entrepreneurs for their courage, for staying, employing people, and paying taxes. "This is a story of resilience that impresses the world," Svyrydenko said.

Photo credit: Yulia Svyrydenko / Telegram