Minister Grynchuk, International Partners Discuss Situation At Zaporizhzhia NPP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Minister Grynchuk briefed colleagues on the current situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). Europe's largest nuclear power plant has already experienced nine blackouts due to damage caused by Russia's shelling of the only power transmission line supplying the plant.

In this regard, Grynchuk appealed to partners to exert influence on the occupiers and provide Ukrainian energy workers with access and safe conditions to repair the damaged power lines.

As noted by Grynchuk, one of Ukraine's priorities is cooperation with partners in restoring the safe confinement of Chornobyl NPP, which was damaged by Russian attacks.

“We must make every effort to increase pressure on russia and jointly ensure nuclear and radiation safety both in Ukraine and throughout the entire European continent. The EU must introduce a new package of sanctions against the aggressor,” Grynchuk added.

A reminder that previously, on the sidelines of the 69th IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk held a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

