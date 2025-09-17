Professor of Literature, Australian Catholic University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Debjani Ganguly specializes in post-1945 English and global anglophone literatures. Her research is

informed by postcolonial and world literary theories, new formalisms, new materialism, media

ecologies, philosophies of technology and digitality, human rights discourse, and environmental

concerns. She is the author of This Thing Called the World: The Contemporary Novel as Global Form (Duke

2016) and Caste, Colonialism and Counter-Modernity (Routledge 2005), and the editor of the two-

volume The Cambridge History of World Literature (2021). Her third monograph, Catastrophic Modes and

Planetary Realism, is forthcoming from Cambridge University Press. She is the general editor of the

CUP monograph series, Cambridge Studies in World Literature. Debjani is a Fellow and Life Member of

Clare Hall, Cambridge, Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland, and

advisory board member of the Harvard Institute for World Literature, the Trinity Long Room Hub

at Trinity College Dublin, and the Academy of Global Humanities and Critical Theory (Bologna).

As director of humanities institutes at the University of Virginia (2016-2023) and the Australian

National University (2007-2014), Debjani Ganguly has fostered international projects and networks

in the fields of environmental humanities, digital humanities, informatics, big data, and AI, human

rights and refugee migration, and global south studies. Prior to her appointment at the University of

Virginia, she directed the Humanities Research Centre (HRC) at ANU. Debjani completed her

doctoral work at ANU in 2002 and served as tenured faculty in ANU's School of Literature,

Languages and Linguistics until 2015.

2015–present Professor, Australian Catholic University

Experience