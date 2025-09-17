Debjani Ganguly
-
Professor of Literature,
Australian Catholic University
Debjani Ganguly specializes in post-1945 English and global anglophone literatures. Her research is
informed by postcolonial and world literary theories, new formalisms, new materialism, media
ecologies, philosophies of technology and digitality, human rights discourse, and environmental
concerns. She is the author of This Thing Called the World: The Contemporary Novel as Global Form (Duke
2016) and Caste, Colonialism and Counter-Modernity (Routledge 2005), and the editor of the two-
volume The Cambridge History of World Literature (2021). Her third monograph, Catastrophic Modes and
Planetary Realism, is forthcoming from Cambridge University Press. She is the general editor of the
CUP monograph series, Cambridge Studies in World Literature. Debjani is a Fellow and Life Member of
Clare Hall, Cambridge, Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland, and
advisory board member of the Harvard Institute for World Literature, the Trinity Long Room Hub
at Trinity College Dublin, and the Academy of Global Humanities and Critical Theory (Bologna).
As director of humanities institutes at the University of Virginia (2016-2023) and the Australian
National University (2007-2014), Debjani Ganguly has fostered international projects and networks
in the fields of environmental humanities, digital humanities, informatics, big data, and AI, human
rights and refugee migration, and global south studies. Prior to her appointment at the University of
Virginia, she directed the Humanities Research Centre (HRC) at ANU. Debjani completed her
doctoral work at ANU in 2002 and served as tenured faculty in ANU's School of Literature,
Languages and Linguistics until 2015.
-
2015–present
Professor, Australian Catholic University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mediafuse Joins Google For Startups Cloud Program To Scale AI-Driven, Industry-Focused PR Distribution
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- Innovation-Driven The5ers Selects Ctrader As Premier Platform For Advanced Traders
CommentsNo comment