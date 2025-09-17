Ryan Herzog
-
Associate Professor of Economics,
Gonzaga University
Professor Herzog was hired in fall of 2009. Professor Herzog is a native Washingtonian, born in Tacoma, Washington where he spent most of his life around the Puget Sound. Professor Herzog's academic interest range from topics related to international finance, macroeconomics, and regional business cycles. He loves advising students on graduate school options or helping them on their internship/career paths. In the classroom he diverges from the traditional lecture style through interactive assignments and in class problem sets. He encourages student participation during lecture and keeps students active in the classroom through the use of technology and economic experiments.Experience
-
–present
Associate Professor of Economics, Gonzaga University
