Burcon Announces New Board Members And Results Of Shareholder Meeting
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Non Votes
|Alan Chan
|5,792,102
|99.45%
|32,166
|0.55%
|178,446
|Peter H. Kappel
|5,776,452
|99.18%
|47,816
|0.82%
|178,446
|Jeanne McCaherty
|5,775,554
|99.16%
|48,714
|0.84%
|178,446
|John A. Vassallo
|5,675,004
|97.44%
|149,264
|2.56%
|178,446
|James Peter Pekar
|5,754,683
|98.81%
|69,585
|1.19%
|178,446
|Philip James Dowad
|4,177,313
|71.72%
|1,646,955
|28.28%
|178,446
|Richard Nazur Jr.
|5,763,535
|98.96%
|60,733
|1.04%
|178,446
Shareholders of the Company also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company and the amendment to the exercise price of its outstanding warrants.
Philip Dowad Bio
Phil Dowad was an audit and professional practice partner of KPMG with over 43 years of experience working with global companies primarily based out of locations across Canada. He held senior positions within KPMG including as a Canadian and U.S. securities partner reviewing filing documents prior to their filing with securities regulators in both countries. Since his retirement in 2022, Mr. Dowad has acted as a consultant to North American based entities as well as acting as an expert witness in certain litigation matters. Mr. Dowad is a former director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the YMCA of Greater Vancouver.
Richard Nazur Jr. Bio
Mr. Nazur has been involved in the agricultural commodity markets for over 20 years, beginning his career at Archer Daniels Midland Company ("ADM"). During his six years at ADM, Mr. Nazur was involved in nine different agricultural commodities leveraging all logistical conveyances in North America. Being a global food processing powerhouse, ADM's Ag services unit oversaw arbitraging global commodity markets for both profit and to secure supplies for the vast network of processing facilities. Prior to his departure from ADM, Mr. Nazur was Wheat Commodity Line Manager and oversaw ADM's North American wheat trading and logistics segments. In 2012, Mr. Nazur left ADM and became an independent commodity futures trader. In the last 13 years, Mr. Nazur has applied the experience gained over his career to build a successful family office that is actively involved in over ten different commodity markets that span across five different continents and is a regular commentator on various nationally broadcasted agricultural shows.
About Burcon NutraScience Corporation
Burcon is a global technology leader in high-performance plant-based proteins for the food and beverage industry. Our commercial ingredients offer superior taste, texture, and functionality-ideal for formulators seeking next-generation protein solutions. Backed by over two decades of innovation, Burcon holds an extensive patent portfolio covering novel proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower, and other plant sources. As a key player in the rapidly growing plant-based market, Burcon is committed to sustainability and to creating best-in-class protein solutions that are better for people and the planet. Learn more at .
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations, and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2025 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at . This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.
Industry and Investor Contact
Paul Lam
Director, Investor Relations and Communications
Burcon NutraScience Corporation
490 - 999 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC, V5Z 1K5
Tel (604) 733-0896, Toll-free (888) 408-7960
...
Media Contact:
Steve Campbell, APR
President
Campbell & Company Public Relations
Tel (604) 888-5267
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Burcon NutraScience Corporation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment