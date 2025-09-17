Burcon Announces New Board Members And Results Of Shareholder Meeting

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) (the "Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, is pleased to announce Mr. Philip Dowad and Mr. Richard Nazur Jr. as new members of its Board of Directors. "We are very pleased to welcome Phil and Richard to our board as we enter the next phase of growth," said Peter H. Kappel, Chair of Burcon's board of directors. "Phil brings extensive experience in Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory requirements, while Richard offers deep expertise in agricultural commodity markets. Their guidance will be invaluable, and I look forward to their contributions to our board and management team." AGM Results The Company also announces the results from its 2025 annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on September 17, 2025. All of the seven nominees set out in Burcon's management proxy circular dated August 1, 2025 proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were elected to the board. Each director elected will hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of shareholders of Burcon or until his or her successor is elected or appointed, unless his or her office is earlier vacated in accordance with Burcon's articles or with applicable law. The results of the voting on the election of the directors are as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Non Votes Alan Chan 5,792,102 99.45% 32,166 0.55% 178,446 Peter H. Kappel 5,776,452 99.18% 47,816 0.82% 178,446 Jeanne McCaherty 5,775,554 99.16% 48,714 0.84% 178,446 John A. Vassallo 5,675,004 97.44% 149,264 2.56% 178,446 James Peter Pekar 5,754,683 98.81% 69,585 1.19% 178,446 Philip James Dowad 4,177,313 71.72% 1,646,955 28.28% 178,446 Richard Nazur Jr. 5,763,535 98.96% 60,733 1.04% 178,446

Shareholders of the Company also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company and the amendment to the exercise price of its outstanding warrants.

Philip Dowad Bio

Phil Dowad was an audit and professional practice partner of KPMG with over 43 years of experience working with global companies primarily based out of locations across Canada. He held senior positions within KPMG including as a Canadian and U.S. securities partner reviewing filing documents prior to their filing with securities regulators in both countries. Since his retirement in 2022, Mr. Dowad has acted as a consultant to North American based entities as well as acting as an expert witness in certain litigation matters. Mr. Dowad is a former director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the YMCA of Greater Vancouver.

Richard Nazur Jr. Bio

Mr. Nazur has been involved in the agricultural commodity markets for over 20 years, beginning his career at Archer Daniels Midland Company ("ADM"). During his six years at ADM, Mr. Nazur was involved in nine different agricultural commodities leveraging all logistical conveyances in North America. Being a global food processing powerhouse, ADM's Ag services unit oversaw arbitraging global commodity markets for both profit and to secure supplies for the vast network of processing facilities. Prior to his departure from ADM, Mr. Nazur was Wheat Commodity Line Manager and oversaw ADM's North American wheat trading and logistics segments. In 2012, Mr. Nazur left ADM and became an independent commodity futures trader. In the last 13 years, Mr. Nazur has applied the experience gained over his career to build a successful family office that is actively involved in over ten different commodity markets that span across five different continents and is a regular commentator on various nationally broadcasted agricultural shows.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in high-performance plant-based proteins for the food and beverage industry. Our commercial ingredients offer superior taste, texture, and functionality-ideal for formulators seeking next-generation protein solutions. Backed by over two decades of innovation, Burcon holds an extensive patent portfolio covering novel proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower, and other plant sources. As a key player in the rapidly growing plant-based market, Burcon is committed to sustainability and to creating best-in-class protein solutions that are better for people and the planet. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations, and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2025 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at . This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

Industry and Investor Contact

Paul Lam

Director, Investor Relations and Communications

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

490 - 999 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC, V5Z 1K5

Tel (604) 733-0896, Toll-free (888) 408-7960

...

Media Contact:

Steve Campbell, APR

President

Campbell & Company Public Relations

Tel (604) 888-5267

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Burcon NutraScience Corporation