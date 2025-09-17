Lemonwood Brings Kiltane To Canada
Through this new partnership Lemonwood, Canada's upscale lifestyle boutique known for luxury apparel and accessories, will offer an extensive selection from Kiltane's Fall/ Winter collection, bringing Scottish heritage quality to a Canadian audience.
"I love so many things about Kiltane," says Christine Peters, Founder and CEO of Lemonwood. "Kiltane have a way of taking classics, like the tartan scarf, and making them feel fresh and modern. We're so excited to be sharing Kiltane with our Lemonwood customers."
CEO, Mark Keane says, "Kiltane are delighted to be working with Christine, Katy and all the team at Lemonwood. Both companies share a passion for luxury, design and sustainability. We are excited to showcase our Autumn Winter range of cashmere knitwear and accessories within Lemonwood's well located stores."
Lemonwood operates 5 locations in Ontario (and nationally through e-commerce) - two in Toronto: Rosedale / Summerhill and the PATH in the Financial District at TD Bank Tower, Oakville, Collingwood and Port Carling (seasonal). Kiltane has an established retail presence across the United Kingdom, including stores in Edinburgh and London, as well as a growing reputation worldwide.
ABOUT LEMONWOOD
Lemonwood's retailing philosophy is "elegance & simplicity" on all levels – boutiques that are bright and airy, with clean lines and uncluttered, at their core Modern Day fashion salons that emphasize personal service and built around all fibres wonderfully natural: cashmere (over 100 different styles and 80 different colours of poncho wraps, scarves, shawls, sweaters and more), Italian linens, silks and bamboo, Rounded out by beautiful clothing accessories curated from around the world, affordable luxuries presented by welcoming and knowledgeable personnel.
...
ABOUT KILTANE
Kiltane is a Scottish heritage brand celebrated for its exceptional cashmere knitwear and accessories. Established in Edinburgh in 1989, it has built a reputation for authentic craftsmanship, timeless design, and accessible luxury-remaining Scotland's knitwear tradition for the modern wardrobe. Known for pure cashmere and fine lambswool collections, Kiltane offers elevated essentials with enduring style. Unlike many luxury knitwear brands, it is committed to making heritage quality accessible. With established stores across the UK, including Edinburgh and London, Kiltane has become a trusted name for both locals and international visitor seeking timeless, wearable luxury.
