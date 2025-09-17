WHO Urges Protection Of Gaza's Health Facilities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Following the Israeli strikes that targeted (Al-Rantisi) Children's Hospital in Gaza City, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire and for the protection of health facilities in the Gaza Strip, stressing that "health must never be a target."
In a post on his account on (X), Ghebreyesus warned that "Gaza cannot afford to lose more of its hospitals," stressing that Al-Rantisi is the only specialized pediatric hospital left in the Gaza Strip providing oncology, dialysis respiratory care and gastroenterology services for children.
He stressed the urgent need of protecting the lives of civilians, hospitals health workers and patients after the military incursion into Gaza City.
He reported that Al-Rantisi Children's Hospital was hit yesterday while about 80 patients were inside. Although no casualties were recorded, the strikes triggered panic among patients and medical staff and caused severe damage to rooftop, water tanks, electrical and communication systems and some medical equipment.
Ghebreyesus pointed out that 40 patients were forced to leave the hospital in search of safety, while 40 others remained inside, including four children in the intensive care unit and eight newborns. (end)
imk
In a post on his account on (X), Ghebreyesus warned that "Gaza cannot afford to lose more of its hospitals," stressing that Al-Rantisi is the only specialized pediatric hospital left in the Gaza Strip providing oncology, dialysis respiratory care and gastroenterology services for children.
He stressed the urgent need of protecting the lives of civilians, hospitals health workers and patients after the military incursion into Gaza City.
He reported that Al-Rantisi Children's Hospital was hit yesterday while about 80 patients were inside. Although no casualties were recorded, the strikes triggered panic among patients and medical staff and caused severe damage to rooftop, water tanks, electrical and communication systems and some medical equipment.
Ghebreyesus pointed out that 40 patients were forced to leave the hospital in search of safety, while 40 others remained inside, including four children in the intensive care unit and eight newborns. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment