Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
WHO Urges Protection Of Gaza's Health Facilities


2025-09-17 07:13:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Following the Israeli strikes that targeted (Al-Rantisi) Children's Hospital in Gaza City, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire and for the protection of health facilities in the Gaza Strip, stressing that "health must never be a target."
In a post on his account on (X), Ghebreyesus warned that "Gaza cannot afford to lose more of its hospitals," stressing that Al-Rantisi is the only specialized pediatric hospital left in the Gaza Strip providing oncology, dialysis respiratory care and gastroenterology services for children.
He stressed the urgent need of protecting the lives of civilians, hospitals health workers and patients after the military incursion into Gaza City.
He reported that Al-Rantisi Children's Hospital was hit yesterday while about 80 patients were inside. Although no casualties were recorded, the strikes triggered panic among patients and medical staff and caused severe damage to rooftop, water tanks, electrical and communication systems and some medical equipment.
Ghebreyesus pointed out that 40 patients were forced to leave the hospital in search of safety, while 40 others remained inside, including four children in the intensive care unit and eight newborns. (end)
