UK Record-Breaking £150Bn Investment Unveiled During US State Visit

Major package of investment commitments set to boost jobs, drive growth and deliver opportunity for working people up and down the country



More than 7600 high-quality jobs to be created across the UK, with major US investment flowing into clean energy, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing - key sectors in the UK's Modern Industrial Strategy



Flagship new commitments unveiled today include £90 billion investment from Blackstone in the UK over the next decade and £3.9 billion from Prologis across the UK's life sciences and advanced manufacturing It marks the largest commercial package ever secured during a state visit, underscoring the power of the UK-US economic partnership and delivering on the government's Plan for Change

LONDON, England – The UK has secured a historic £150 billion of inward investment from US companies, newly announced this week as part of the US president's state visit, delivering real change for people across the country.

These deals will create more than 7,600 high-quality jobs, revitalise communities, and accelerate growth in sectors of the future.

These 7,600 jobs will be in all areas of the United Kingdom: 1,000 new jobs in Belfast and 6,000 more roles from Glasgow to Warrington, the Midlands and the North-East. This investment surge will deliver real opportunities for working people - from apprenticeships in clean energy to careers in biotech and AI.

This unprecedented package reflects the scale of ambition shared by both nations and the UK's position as a global leader in the future-facing industries prioritised under the UK's Modern Industrial Strategy.

It comes alongside the world-leading Tech Prosperity Deal, which will be signed Thursday and a new major deal to turbocharge the build-out of new nuclear power in both countries.

Key new announcements:



A £90 billion new investment pledge from Blackstone, which is in addition to the £10 billion of previously announced for data centre development in the UK.

£3.9 billion investment from world-leading investment firm, Prologis, to strengthen its current investment at Cambridge Biomedical Campus, including a major upgrade to Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal, supporting growth in life sciences and advanced manufacturing and creating local jobs in surrounding areas, including Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire.

Palantir to invest up to £1.5 billion to help make the UK a defence innovation leader and create up to 350 new jobs.

£150 million investment from American tech company, Amentum, creating more than 3,000 jobs across Glasgow to Warrington and the Midlands, expanding its UK workforce by over 50 percent.

Boeing to convert two 737 aircraft in Birmingham for the US Air Force - the first USAF aircraft built in the UK in over 50 years - creating 150 high-skilled jobs.

US Engineering firm, STAX, has committed £37 million to expand their UK operations and pioneer emission-reducing technology at ports around the country. Major funding into UK-based R&D and startups, accelerating growth in biotech, AI, and advanced manufacturing.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said:

“When we back British brilliance, champion our world-class industries, and forge deeper global alliances - especially with friends like the US - we help shape the future for generations to come and make people across the country better off.

“These investments are a testament to Britain's economic strength and a bold signal that our country is open, ambitious, and ready to lead. Jobs, growth and opportunity is what I promised for working people, and it's exactly what this state visit is delivering.”

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

“These record-breaking investments will create thousands of high-quality jobs across the UK - from clean energy to advanced manufacturing. It's a huge vote of confidence in our economy and a clear sign that our Plan for Growth is delivering for working people. Working closely with the US strengthens our global position and delivers real results for British businesses.”

Thursday, at Chequers, major UK and US investors will meet the prime minister and president Trump to discuss how both countries can go further to deepen economic ties and unlock new opportunities for collaboration.

This state visit marks the largest investment package ever associated with a visit of its kind, surpassing previous records set by the Chinese and Korean state visit in 2015 and 2023, respectively.

The UK-US relationship is economically balanced and mutually beneficial. Alongside the record-breaking inward investment package, today UK companies are also making significant commitments to invest in the US market.

They include:



Leading British pharmaceutical company, GSK, are investing nearly £22 billion ($30 billion) into US R&D and manufacturing over five years, including $1.2 billion in new facilities and AI, creating hundreds of skilled jobs and strengthening UK-US life sciences ties.

UK tech company, Urenco and US nuclear company, Radiant, signed a £4 million deal to supply advanced HALEU fuel to the US market.

BP plans to invest over £3.6 billion ($5 billion) annually in the US for the next five years, building on $160 billion already invested and supporting 30,000 jobs nationwide.

UK tech giant, Sage, committing £1.6 billion ($2.3 billion) in operational spending in the US over three years, reflecting strong market growth and 40 percent US investor ownership.

OakNorth is investing over $5 billion into the US market over the next three years, helping create thousands of new jobs across the country.

Rothesay, the UK's largest specialist pensions insurer, has invested over $10 billion in the US across sectors including US Public Finance (including healthcare and higher education), Residential and Commercial Real Estate and Infrastructure Revolut is set to invest over $500 million in the United States over the next 3-5 years to accelerate its expansion and support its ambition to scale as a bank for American consumers.

