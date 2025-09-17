'Divine Place Of Discovery: A Bittersweet Flower' Inspires Readers To Overcome Life's Challenges Through Christ

An Inspiring Journey Through Life's Trials, Choices, and the Transforming Power of Christ's Light

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Almarean Ward Whitfield announces the release of her newest book, Divine Place of Discovery As A Bittersweet Flower , a powerful exploration of humanity's struggles and triumphs through the lens of faith. This inspirational work reflects the reality of life's trials-the good, the bad, and the painful-and reveals how the choices we make ultimately shape our destinies.Through heartfelt writing and biblical truths, Whitfield reminds readers that no matter one's background-ethnicity, race, creed, or color-God has provided a way to overcome through His Son, Jesus Christ. With John 8:12 (NIV) as its guiding verse, the book points to Christ as the light of life, offering hope and a divine path forward for those who choose Him.About the AuthorAlmarean Ward Whitfield, a dedicated wife, stepmother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, is a lifelong servant in both ministry and community outreach. She has held leadership roles locally and nationally, including as an ordained minister since 1996 and as Associate Minister at Greater Mt. Carmel Ministry. She is also the founder of We as One Outreach Ministries, which focuses on transforming lives through the power of God's Word.Beyond her ministry, Whitfield has an accomplished professional background with over 40 years of service in public and private sectors, culminating in her retirement as Customer Service Supervisor/Certified Manager of Collection Systems for DeKalb County's Sanitation Division. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Education from Albany State University and numerous professional certifications.A Book Born of Faith and PurposeWhitfield's motivation for writing this book stems from both personal triumphs over adversity and her desire to reach others through Christian outreach. By sharing her journey and poetic inspirations, she offers readers a roadmap for navigating life's hardships with perseverance, faith, and trust in God's divine plan.Her message is clear: choosing the right path through Christ leads to light, wisdom, and a victorious destiny.AvailabilityDivine Place of Discovery As A Bittersweet Flower is now available for readers seeking encouragement, spiritual insight, and a renewed sense of purpose.For updates and more about Almarean Ward Whitfield, connect on Facebook at Almarean Whitfield.

The Spotlight Network on Divine Place of Discovery As a Bittersweet Flower by Almarean Ward Whitfiel

