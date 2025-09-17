Upfront Podcast Debuts 1St Season Focused On Black Love, Healing, Marriage Ft Black Girl Doctor & (NY Jets) Dozie Ezemma

Upfront Podcast with Dozie Ezemma

Upfront App announced their upcoming beta launch this year, with a goal to facilitate 1 Million black marriages and a mission of "Heal First. Love Forever."

- Host & Founder, John Graham

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to GlobalGrind, Upfront“leads with authenticity and emotional intelligence.” A healing-centered, AI-led dating platform for single Black professionals, seeking marriage, is intentional about shattering the fairy tales about marriage through unfiltered conversations. Following the announcement of the Upfront app launching in Fall 2025, the Upfront Podcast highlights invaluable insights from matchmakers, therapists, marriage counselors, and dating experts.

Special guests include Renee Miller of The Love Camp, Former NFL Player & Entrepreneur Dozie Ezemma, Monique Bonney (Host of The Pregame), Dr. Taisha Caldwell-Harvey, licensed psychologist and visionary founder of The Black Girl Doctor, and more. On this transformative journey, Upfront's goal is to create a community of like-minded individuals committed to healing, mentorship, and marriage. Host & Founder of Upfront, John Graham, is at the forefront of these conversations, curating a full season of 9 episodes that serve as a prelude to the app beta launch.“Our vision for the podcast is to elevate the narrative of Black love, healing, and marriage to be the standard in our community, not an anomaly,” Host & Founder of Upfront.

Upfront's mission is to facilitate 1 million Black marriages by improving the mental health of Black professionals and strengthening the Black community through intentional dating, mentorship, and healing-centered connections. Upfront is changing the narrative of healing, dating, and marriage in black culture.

