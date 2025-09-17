River Valley Community Bancorp Appoints Robert F. Sinclair, Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YUBA CITY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) and its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the“Bank”), are pleased to announce the appointment of Robert F. Sinclair to the board of directors, effective October 1, 2025.

Mr. Sinclair is an attorney and a life-long resident of South Placer County. In addition to his Roseville law practice, he has been actively involved in various non-profits, the chamber of commerce, and service clubs within the Roseville community. Mr. Sinclair currently serves on the board of trustees for Sierra College. He brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles on bank and other boards. He is highly regarded for his integrity, collaborative approach, and engagement. Mr. Sinclair is expected to make significant contributions to the board as River Valley Community Bancorp continues to evolve its strategy, governance and support the bank's growth in the Roseville market.

“I am honored to join the board of River Valley Community Bancorp. I look forward to contributing to the bank's continued success and supporting its mission to deliver exceptional banking services to our community," Mr. Sinclair commented.

Steve Danna, Chairman remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome Bob to our board of directors. His extensive experience, deep roots in the Roseville community, and commitment to community banking align perfectly with our values and strategic goals. Bob's insights and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve our customers with excellence."

