Upwork Announces 2025 Investor Day
Presentations will be delivered in person and via live webcast accessible through Upwork's Investor Relations website at upwork . A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event. Due to capacity limitations, in-person attendance is by invitation only.
About Upwork Inc.
Upwork Inc.'s (Nasdaq: UPWK) family of companies connects businesses with global, AI-enabled talent across every contingent work type including freelance, fractional, and payrolled. This portfolio includes the Upwork Marketplace, which connects businesses with on-demand access to highly skilled talent across the globe, and Lifted, which provides a purpose-built solution for enterprise organizations to source, contract, manage, and pay talent across the full spectrum of contingent work. From Fortune 100 enterprises to entrepreneurs, businesses rely on Upwork Inc. to find and hire expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive business transformation. With access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, the Upwork family of companies enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and transform their workforces for the age of AI and beyond.
Since its founding, Upwork Inc. has facilitated more than $30 billion in total transactions and services as it fulfills its purpose to create opportunity in every era of work. Learn more about the Upwork Marketplace at and follow on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X ; and learn more about Lifted at and follow on LinkedIn .
Contact:
Samuel Meehan
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
