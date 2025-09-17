RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. INVESTIGATION: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud On Behalf Of Investors (RICK)
[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION ]
What Happened?
On September 16, 2025, New York's Office of the Attorney General announced the indictment of certain top executives of RCI, alleging that its investigation“revealed that RCI executives bribed an auditor with the New York Department of Taxation and Finance (DTF) to avoid paying over $8 million in sales taxes to New York City and the state from 2010 to 2024.” On this news, the price of RCI shares declined by $5.53 per share, or approximately 16.11%, from $34.32 per share on September 15, 2025 to close at $28.79 on September 16, 2025.
What to Do Next?
If you acquired RCI securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.
[CONTACT US]
Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment