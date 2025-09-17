Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. INVESTIGATION: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud On Behalf Of Investors (RICK)


2025-09-17 05:46:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (“RCI” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:RICK). The investigation concerns whether the Company may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

On September 16, 2025, New York's Office of the Attorney General announced the indictment of certain top executives of RCI, alleging that its investigation“revealed that RCI executives bribed an auditor with the New York Department of Taxation and Finance (DTF) to avoid paying over $8 million in sales taxes to New York City and the state from 2010 to 2024.” On this news, the price of RCI shares declined by $5.53 per share, or approximately 16.11%, from $34.32 per share on September 15, 2025 to close at $28.79 on September 16, 2025.

What to Do Next?

If you acquired RCI securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600

...


