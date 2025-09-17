[Latest] Global Green Chemicals Market Size/Share Worth USD 309.55 Billion By 2034 At A 10.84% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Green Chemicals Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 110.92 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 122.63 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 309.55 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 10.84% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Amyris, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Arkema, BASF SE, BioAmber, Inc., Braskem, Cargill, Incorporated, Corbion N.V., DSM, DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Green Plains Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Novozymes A/S, POET, LLC, PTT Global Chemical, SABIC, Toray Industries, Inc., Valero Energy Corporation and others. Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Green Chemicals Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Biopolymers, Bio-alcohols, Bio-organic Acids, Bio-ketones, Platform Chemicals, Others), By Source (Plant-Based, Animal-Based, Microorganisms), By End-Use (Chemical, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Paints & Coatings, Packaging, Building & Construction, Textiles & Apparel, Electronics & Consumer Goods, Personal Care & Cosmetics), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034 ” in its research database. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=f9a45d88-56cf-4207-830c-9a993e6a2339&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" globenewswire/Resource/Download/f9a45d88-56cf-4207-830c-9a993e6a2339/global-green-chemicals-market-2025-2034-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Green Chemicals Market 2025 – 2034 (By Billion).png" width="668" />

Key Trends & Drivers Shift Toward Circular Economy : The global shift to a circular economy is fueling demand for green chemicals as businesses aim to cut waste, recycle materials, and use resources more efficiently. Because they are biodegradable, renewable, and recyclable, green chemicals naturally align with these goals. Many companies are moving toward closed-loop production models that turn agricultural residues, municipal waste, and industrial by-products into valuable bio-based chemicals. This not only lessens dependence on virgin fossil resources but also supports compliance with sustainability certifications and builds consumer trust. As the regulators along with corporations are focusing on the circularity along with embedding green chemicals into the supply chains is expected to drive the market growth. Rising Demand for Bioplastics and Sustainable Packaging : The increasing ban on single-use plastics along with the increasing consumer focus on eco-friendly packaging, has made bioplastics one of the fastest-growing segments in the green chemicals market. The materials like PLA, PHA, and starch-based polymers are increasingly replacing the conventional plastics in packaging, bottles, and films. The major consumer brands in the food, beverage, and retail industries are adopting bioplastics for fulfilling the sustainability commitments along with boosting the eco-friendly image. Along with this the innovations in the cost-effective biopolymer production are improving scalability along with reducing the costs. This increasing adoption is reshaping packaging markets along with positioning bioplastics as a mainstream material which is expected to propel the growth of the market. Expansion of Biofuels and Renewable Energy Integration : The biofuels, which remain a cornerstone of the green chemicals industry, are being supported by the global mandates, which require the blending of ethanol and biodiesel into the transportation fuels. As countries are advancing towards carbon neutrality, biofuels provide a renewable, scalable alternative to fossil-based energy. At the same time, the green chemical producers are integrating the renewable power sources like solar and wind into their operations, further lowering carbon footprints. The waste-to-biofuel technologies are becoming popular as they convert the agricultural residues and municipal waste into valuable energy resources. Such convergence of biofuels along with renewable energy strengthens the sustainability along with addressing energy security challenges which is expected to propel the growth of the market. Corporate Sustainability and ESG Commitments : The major corporations are increasingly including the sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals into the long-term strategies which is expected to fuel the demand for the green chemical market. From cutting Scope 3 emissions to sourcing renewable feedstocks the companies are facing pressure in meeting the climate targets along with catering to the eco-conscious consumers. The green chemicals provide a practical pathway for achieving these objectives without compromising on the performance. Many firms are also pursuing the eco-label certifications along with enhancing the transparency by sustainability reporting which is expected to create new opportunities for the service providers. This trend highlights a growing alignment between profitability and environmental responsibility, with green chemicals positioned as a core enabler of corporate sustainability roadmaps. Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 122.63 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 309.55 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 110.92 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.84% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product Type, Source, End-Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The market's core value proposition aligns perfectly with major global trends, including climate change mitigation, the push for a circular economy, and rising consumer demand for sustainable products. The governments globally are implementing the stringent environmental regulations like carbon taxes, mandates for renewable content, and restrictions on hazardous chemicals. The advancements in the green chemicals and biotechnology have enabled the production of the green chemicals which can fulfill or even exceed the performance of the conventional chemicals.

Weakness: Compared to their petroleum-based alternatives, many green chemicals' manufacturing processes are still comparatively more expensive. Factors contributing to this gap are specialized feedstocks, complicated conversion technologies (e.g., fermentation), and lack of economy of scale with green chemical manufacturing. Significant investments are needed in new technologies and infrastructure for the green chemicals industry, such as biorefineries. The challenge of scalability hampers the adoption of the new technologies in more economical and price sensitive markets.

Opportunities: Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and growing environmental awareness in regions like Asia-Pacific are leading to a key market opportunity. Moreover, governments in those regions are implementing policies aimed at driving sustainable practices that will further market development. Moreover, continued research and development of synthetic biology, genetic engineering of microorganisms for fermentation, and complex catalysts is allowing green chemical production to be more efficient and cost-effective, which in turn allows the use of new products and applications.

Threats: Despite the push for sustainability, the traditional petrochemicals remain a major threat owing to their low cost, established infrastructure, and proven performance. A drop in crude oil prices could make them even more competitive. While regulations are a driver, an unstable or inconsistent regulatory environment can be a threat. The lack of clear and long-term policy signals can hamper the investment in the costly green chemical projects.

Regional Analysis

The Green Chemicals Market is segmented by key regions and includes detailed analysis across major countries. Below is a brief overview of the market dynamics in each country:

North America: The North American green chemicals market is being driven by strong regulatory frameworks, technological innovation, and rising consumer demand for eco-friendly products. The region's established chemical industry is investing heavily in bioplastics, biofuels, and sustainable packaging solutions for complying with the strict environmental standards. The government policies promoting renewable energy along with the carbon reduction targets boost the adoption. The region also benefits from abundant agricultural feedstocks, such as corn and soy, which enable large-scale biobased chemical production.

United States : The U.S. green chemical market accounted for the major share of the green chemicals market in North America being fueled by the strong government initiatives along with corporate sustainability goals and consumer awareness. The country has a robust biofuels industry which is being supported by the mandates for the ethanol blending along with the advancements in the bioplastics and specialty green chemicals. Both major chemical companies and startups are investing in biorefineries and waste-to-value technologies. The demand encompasses various sectors, such as automotive, packaging, and personal care, fueled by the drive for carbon neutrality.

Canada : The Canada green chemicals market is increasing at a significant rate being supported by the abundant natural resources along with the government focus on renewable energy and sustainable manufacturing. The country prioritizes biofuels, green solvents, and biodegradable packaging solutions, particularly in the agricultural and forestry sectors. The Canadian industries are using the biomass and waste feedstocks for the chemical production, aligning with the national carbon reduction targets. The increasing consumer awareness coupled with the corporate sustainability commitments is propelling the demand for bio-based products in food packaging, cosmetics, and construction.

Europe: Europe green chemicals market is one of the most mature and advanced markets for green chemicals which is being driven by strict regulations like REACH and strong policy support for circular economy practices. In industries such as packaging, automotive, and textiles, the region concentrates on bioplastics, green solvents, and biofuels. The strong consumer demand for the eco-friendly products further boosts the adoption. The European companies are investing in the innovative biorefinery technologies along with the sustainable raw material sourcing. Countries like Germany, the UK, and France are at the forefront of research and commercialization.

Germany : German green chemicals market accounted for the major share of the Europe green chemicals market, being supported by the strong chemical and automotive industries and commitment to sustainability. The country is heavily investing in bioplastics, biofuels, and green solvents for meeting the national carbon neutrality targets. The research institutions along with industrial players are collaborating extensively for developing the advanced biorefinery technologies and scale-up production. Germany's strong focus on renewable energy and circular economy practices also complements green chemical adoption. As there has been a rising demand from automotive, construction, and packaging sectors, the country remains a hub for innovation and commercialization.

UK .: The UK green chemicals market is expected to witness steady growth being driven by the government initiatives for carbon reduction along with increasing consumer preference for sustainable products. Following Brexit, the UK is now crafting its own independent environmental regulations that align with circular economy standards and promote bio-based innovation. Sectors such as packaging, personal care, and automotive are using bioplastics, bio-surfactants and renewable solvents. Public funding and investment of their own in research and development, as well as collaborations between academia and industry are driving technology innovation.

France : France is rapidly growing a market for green chemicals based on favourable government policies and demand from consumers looking for sustainable products. France wants to expand its reach to bioplastics, biofuels, or green solvents in packaging, agriculture, and personal care, which play a part. France is also committed to the goals of a circular economy and reducing plastic waste which is opening new possibilities for international and local players. The research institutions and some companies are working together to improve production systems in bio-based spaces.

Asia Pacific: The Asia-Pacific green chemicals market is increasing significantly owing to the industrialization along with the rising environmental awareness and supportive government policies. The countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia are leading in innovation whereas China and India drive the large-scale demand for bioplastics, biofuels, and bio-based chemicals. The region is benefitting from the abundant agricultural residues and biomass which serve as feedstock for the bio-based production. Packaging, textiles, automotive, and personal care industries are key adopters which is reflecting the changing consumer preferences for the eco-friendly products.

Japan: Strong commitment to sustainability, technological innovation, and reliance on limited natural resources are driving the country's green chemicals market. To support its ambitious carbon neutrality targets, the country is investing in advanced bioplastics, biofuels, and green solvents. The packaging, automotive, and electronics industries are the primary consumers seeking the eco-friendly alternatives for conventional petrochemicals. The Japanese companies are collaborating with the global players to expand the biorefinery technologies and improve efficiency in bio-based production.

South Korea : South Korea's green chemical market is steadily advancing which is being supported by the government's sustainability programs along with the strong manufacturing industries. The country focuses on bioplastics, bio-based adhesives, and renewable solvents especially in packaging, electronics, and textiles. South Korean companies are also investing in biofuel research to reduce their dependence on imported fossil fuels. High consumer demand for eco-friendly products, combined with a strong emphasis on technology-driven innovation, drives market adoption.

Australia : The Australia green chemicals market is increasing owing to focus on the sustainable agriculture along with biofuels, and eco-friendly packaging. The country uses its abundant biomass resources, which include agricultural residues and forestry byproducts for supporting the bio-based chemical production. The government policies that are encouraging renewable energy and plastic waste reduction are further driving adoption. The packaging along with construction and personal care industries are the primary consumers, whereas the ongoing R&D supports innovation in biopolymers and biofuels.

LAMEA: The LAMEA green chemicals market is expected to grow gradually which is being supported by the increasing sustainability initiatives and increasing demand for the bio-based products. With its abundant agricultural resources, Latin America, particularly Brazil, is concentrating on biofuels, bioplastics, and organic acids. The Middle East is exploring the diversification into the renewable chemicals as a part of its long-term energy transition whereas Africa shows potential with biomass availability. The major end-use sectors include packaging, automotive, and construction.

Brazil : Brazil green chemicals market accounted for the major share in the LAMEA green chemicals market owing to its vast sugarcane and agricultural resources for driving the biofuel and bioplastics production. The country is one of the largest bioethanol producers globally being supported by the government mandates and strong domestic demand. Other than fuels, Brazil is expanding its bio-based chemicals portfolio for including the solvents along with polymers and organic acids for catering to the packaging, automotive, and construction industries. The investments in the biorefineries coupled with the international partnerships are improving the production capacity and technology adoption.

Saudi Arabia: Green chemicals market is gradually developing as part of its Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to diversify the economy away from oil and increase investment in sustainable industries. The country is exploring the bio-based chemicals along with renewable solvents and sustainable materials for complementing the strong petrochemical base. The government-backed initiatives and partnerships with the global chemical companies are supporting the technology transfer and R&D. Packaging, construction, and automotive sectors are key areas of adoption. While still in its early stages compared to other regions, Saudi Arabia's strategic focus and resources position it as an emerging market with significant long-term growth potential in green chemicals.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=25973d6f-e04d-4b64-a236-c479be6e954a&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Green Chemicals Market 2025 – 2034 (By Source).png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Green Chemicals Market :



Amyris Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

Arkema

BASF SE

BioAmber Inc.

Braskem

Cargill Incorporated

Corbion N.V.

DSM

DuPont

Evonik Industries AG

Green Plains Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Novozymes A/S

POET LLC

PTT Global Chemical

SABIC

Toray Industries Inc.

Valero Energy Corporation Others

The Green Chemicals Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type



Biopolymers

Bio-alcohols

Bio-organic Acids

Bio-ketones

Platform Chemicals Others

By Source



Plant-Based

Animal-Based Microorganisms

By End-Use



Chemical

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive & Transportation

Paints & Coatings

Packaging

Building & Construction

Textiles & Apparel

Electronics & Consumer Goods Personal Care & Cosmetics

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

