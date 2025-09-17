North Texas NTMA Manufacturing Day & Expo To Drive Industry Innovation And Leadership
A social media share image
Frameworks Consortium NTMA Manufacturing Day Agenda
Frameworks Consortium TX Manufacturing Day
Join industry leaders for a day of innovation, strategic learning, and hands-on tech demos designed to advance your manufacturing operations.Manufacturing Day is where strategy meets shop floor. It's a powerful opportunity for leaders to discover technologies and talent needed to scale their operations and secure a competitive advantage.” - George Mayfield
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The North Texas Chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA) invites industry professionals to its 3rd Annual Manufacturing Day & Expo, a premier event focused on manufacturing innovation and strategic leadership. The event takes place October 2, 2025, at Lincoln Tech in Grand Prairie, welcoming CNC shop owners, C-suite executives, managers, and skilled trades professionals for a transformative day dedicated to operational excellence and strategic growth.
Why Attend? - Attendees can expect:
* Hands-On Demos: Experience live tooling, 3D printing, and robotics demonstrations featuring the latest in CNC technology and automation.
* Strategic Learning: Access actionable sessions tailored to all leadership levels, from the shop floor to the boardroom.
* Expert Networking: Connect face-to-face with industry leaders, innovators, and peers to share knowledge and foster valuable business relationships.
* Vendor Showcase: Engage directly with suppliers offering cutting-edge tools, materials, and software solutions to drive your business forward.
* Immediate Takeaways: Gain insights and strategies that can be implemented right away to boost productivity and reduce operational costs.
Agenda Highlights
* AI Basics for Shops: Discover how artificial intelligence is transforming efficiency and accuracy in manufacturing.
* From Raw Material to Robot: Explore the process of designing and installing automated tooling systems, with hands-on guidance from leading integrators.
* Breaking Barriers: AI for Small and Mid-Sized Shops: Learn how shops of all sizes are leveraging AI to automate processes without the need for third-party integrators.
* Panel: Ask Our Experts Anything!: Industry experts offer Lean & Workforce Development, 5S, CMMC, AI, Supply Chain, Marketing, and Strategic Frameworks for Scaling .
* Build Your Own Training Program: Step-by-step guidance to create in-house training tailored to your business needs.
* Leadership Training – Beyond the Blueprint: Develop the tools to build and sustain world-class teams on the factory floor.
Sponsors & Supporters - The event is made possible by the generous support of:
North Texas NTMA Chapter
Lincoln Tech
Frameworks Consortium
TMAC
Olympus Controls
Pomorio Marketing
Cybersecurity Business Services
Texas A&M
University of Texas at Denton
Featured Vendors: Shamrock Precision, Mitsubishi Materials USA, Ellison Technologies, Schunk, and more-offering direct insights into the tools and technology shaping manufacturing's future.
Secure Your Spot
Registration is now open-but seats are limited! Don't miss your chance to:
* Learn from the industry's best
* Experience the latest innovations in CNC technology and robotics
* Build partnerships that can propel your business forward
Register today and be part of the community driving American manufacturing into a new era of growth and innovation.
About Frameworks Consortium
Frameworks Consortium is a collective of industry veterans committed to advancing the American manufacturing sector. With deep expertise in machine shops, leadership, and operational scaling, the consortium works to bridge gaps between manufacturers, suppliers, and the workforce. Through business education, expert panels, and hands-on support, Frameworks helps manufacturing companies build strategic roadmaps for sustainable growth and innovation.
George R Mayfield
Frameworks Consortium
+1 214-302-7245
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment