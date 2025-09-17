Pixalate's August 2025 Top Grossing Mobile And CTV Apps In North America: 'Vita Mahjong' Ranked No. 1 On Apple App Store In The US 'Hulu' No. 1 Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, & Apple TV In The US

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research, the app 'SimCity Buildit' in Canada generated an estimated $90K in open programmatic ad revenue on the Google Play Store; 'NOMADlife' led on Roku with $59K in estimated open programmatic ad revenue in Canada

London, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the August 2025 North America Top Grossing Apps Reports for the United States (U.S. ) and Canada . The reports cover mobile apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, as well as Connected TV (CTV) apps from Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV stores.

The reports highlight the estimated top-grossing apps in open programmatic advertising revenue for mobile and CTV apps. In addition to the reports for the U.S. and Canada , Pixalate has released Top Grossing Mobile & CTV Apps reports for China , Japan , Singapore , India , the United Kingdom (UK), Spain , France , Germany , Israel , Ukraine , the Netherlands , Mexico and Brazil .

Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps in August 2025 - North America

U.S :



'Vita Mahjong ' led ($6M estimated open programmatic ad revenue) on the Apple App Store, and 'Wynk Music ' ($7M estimated open programmatic ad revenue) was no. 1 on the Google Play Store CTV: Hulu led on all four CTV platforms: 'Roku ' ($75M estimated open programmatic ad revenue), 'Apple TV ' ($37M), 'Amazon Fire TV ' ($23M estimated open programmatic revenue), and 'Samsung Smart TV ' ($25M estimated open programmatic ad revenue)



Canada



Mobile: 'Vita Mahjong ' ($334K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and 'SimCity Buildit ' was No. 1 on the Google Play Store ($90K) CTV: 'was No. 1 on Roku ($59K) in estimated open programmatic revenue, 'Food Network GO - Live ' led on Apple TV ($17K), 'Fubo' was No. 1 on Amazon Fire TV ($19K)

To compile this research, Pixalate's data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across 3 billion global ad impressions on 5,000 CTV apps, and 24 billion global ad impressions on 7 million mobile apps across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in August 2025. The Top Grossing Mobile and CTV apps rankings are published monthly, highlighting the top 200 apps by estimated open programmatic advertising spend.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the August 2025 North America Top Grossing Mobile Apps Reports (the“Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

