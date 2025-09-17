Carriage Services Announces The Acquisition Of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory In Pensacola, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. ("Carriage" or "Carriage Services") is pleased to announce that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory (collectively, "Faith Chapel"), consisting of two funeral homes and a crematory, located in the Pensacola, Florida market.

Mike Atwood, CEO and President of Faith Chapel, stated,“Faith Chapel has served the Pensacola community for sixty years, and our family has been deeply committed to supporting both our community and our team. As we prepare for the next phase of Faith Chapel's growth, we have chosen Carriage to continue our legacy due to their strong reputation and dedication to service. As we have gotten to know the Carriage team better throughout this process, it has only reassured us that Faith Chapel is in good hands and will continue to serve our community at the highest level.”

Steve Metzger, President of Carriage Services, stated, "As Carriage enters Pensacola, we do so with the premier funeral home in the market, currently serving approximately 700 families a year. We are excited to continue our focus on partnering with high quality businesses in growing markets, by expanding our significant presence throughout Florida.”

Carlos Quezada, Vice Chairman and CEO of Carriage Services, stated,“We are energized to continue our acquisition journey, turning strategy into long-term value creation, accelerating purposeful growth, and moving closer to realizing our 2030 Vision.”

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 164 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states. Carriage is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

