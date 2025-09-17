Sparky Flinstone Announces 'Alien Invasion' Initiative In New York City

Sparky invites participants to“release their inner alien” by drinking Pure Fuel energy beverages.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sparky Flinstone announced the upcoming launch of the Alien Invasion, aka The AI Experience, an intergalactic encounter set to debut in New York City. The AI Experience is produced by VTV, Ricovarii, Lenny Hansen, Money Lynn Hobson, Dr Basch, Unstbl Media and Johnny Rock. This experience gives audiences an innovative way to explore identity, creativity, and imagination.

At its core, Sparky Flinstone's AI Experience poses a playful yet resonant question: what happens when people step outside of the ordinary and embrace their“inner alien”?

A New York Stage for Creativity

New York City has long been a global center for cultural expression attracting artists and audiences seeking new experiences. The Alien Invasion positions itself as both an artsy spectacle and a commentary on individuality. By framing the“alien” as a metaphor for the unique and often hidden aspects of human identity, the project aligns with contemporary conversations around creativity, self-expression, and belonging.

The Concept

Sparky Flinstone engages directly with visitors, encouraging them to take part in intergalactic activities. Sparky describes the central idea as a“teleportation from the invisible galaxy to the screen of life.” This language functions as an artistic way to invite guests into a creative universe where imagination sets the rules.

Audience Experience

The Alien Invasion is designed to serve mankind. Families, tourists, and native New Yorkers will all engage with the AI Experience at their own pace. Ricovarii emphasizes that there is no“right” way to experience the vibes.“Some people may want to observe and others may want to get active,” he explains.“The Alien Invasion will provide several levels of engagement.”

Non-Partisan Positioning

The team behind Sparky Flinstone has been explicit about their priorities: the Alien Invasion will not include references to any modern day political divisions. The intent is to create an environment where all participants feel welcome and free to explore.

Collaborative Creativity

While many details remain under wraps until the public reveal, the“Alien Invasion” is a collaboration between performance artists, sculptors and creative specialists.

Event Details

-Opening: Scheduled for Fall 2025 in New York City

-Venue: To be announced

-Tickets: Details forthcoming; media preview opportunities will be available

About VTV Corporation

VTV is a New York–based energy company dedicated to producing unique cultural experiences that blend art, storytelling, and performance. Founded by Ricovarii, VTV develops projects that energize and engage audiences to explore new realities. The objective of Sparky Flinstone and the Alien Invasion is to help millions of people release their inner alien and turn their Dreams 2 Reality. For more information, visit instagram/sparkyflinstone .



