Fancy Pansy announces its partnership with Dream Farms in Ecuador, sourcing premium roses after an April 2025 visit inspired by a 2024 wedding conference.

- Frankie Sheridan, Owner

AVON, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fancy Pansy Highlights Rose Partnership with Ecuador's Dream Farms

Fancy Pansy, a floral design studio based in Avon, Colorado, is highlighting its growing partnership with Dream Farms Ecuador, a rose producer known for cultivating premium blooms. The collaboration underscores Fancy Pansy's commitment to sourcing high-quality flowers that meet both artistic and seasonal demands.

The connection began in November 2024, when representatives from Fancy Pansy first met Dream Farms during a wedding conference in Las Vegas. That introduction led to a visit in April 2025, when Fancy Pansy's owner traveled to Ecuador to tour the rose farms firsthand. The trip provided valuable insight into the growing process and the people behind the flowers, solidifying a partnership that continues to shape the studio's floral offerings.

Sourcing roses directly from growers ensures that Fancy Pansy can deliver arrangements with freshness, vibrancy, and character-qualities that remain central to its designs for weddings, special events, and everyday occasions across the Vail Valley.

A Word from the Owner

“Visiting Dream Farms was an inspiring opportunity to see where our roses begin and to meet the people who grow them with such care.” - Frankie Sheridan, Owner

About Fancy Pansy

Fancy Pansy is a locally owned floral design studio serving the Vail Valley region of Colorado, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Edwards, and surrounding communities. The company specializes in custom floral arrangements for weddings , corporate events, and personal occasions, with a focus on design-forward service and meaningful collaboration. Fancy Pansy is located at Box 7312, 51 Beaver Creek Pl #2, Avon, CO 81620, USA .

Frankie Sheridan

Fancy Pansy

+1 970-470-4182

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.