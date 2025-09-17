Silverado Is Ranked 7Th Nationwide In Fortune 2025 Best Workplaces In Aging Services In The Large Company Category.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Memory care, hospice, and palliative care leader receives tremendous accolade based on associate survey

- Loren Shook, President/Chief Executive Officer/Chairman of the BoardIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Silverado , a leader and innovator in memory care, hospice, and palliative care, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging ServicesTM, ranking 7th nationally in the Large Company category. This prestigious honor highlights Silverado's ongoing commitment to creating an exceptional workplace culture where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to provide world-class care for those they serve.The Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging ServicesTM list is based on confidential survey feedback from over 175,000 employees from the best companies across the nation . Companies that make the list are recognized for fostering trust, teamwork, innovation, and a sense of purpose-qualities that directly translate to better outcomes for residents, patients, and families.“At Silverado, our associates are the heart of everything we do,” said Loren Shook , Silverado CEO, Chairman, and Co-Founder.“From the moment we founded Silverado, my vision was to build a company where people feel inspired to serve with love, dignity, and clinical excellence. It speaks volumes when 91% of our associates say, 'My work has special meaning: this is not just a job!' This recognition from Fortune affirms that our culture not only empowers associates but also creates a ripple effect that enriches lives and advances our mission of changing the world in how we care for people with memory loss, and at the end of life.”Silverado's culture is rooted in its guiding principles of Love, Innovation, and Clinical Excellence. Associates are supported through ongoing education, opportunities for professional growth, and a workplace environment that prioritizes well-being and connection. By valuing employees as much as residents and patients, Silverado continues to lead the industry as a best-in-class provider and employer.For more information about Silverado and its award-winning services, visit .About SilveradoSilverado provides specialized care in 26 memory care communities across nine states, hospice, and palliative care. With a mission to enrich lives, Silverado has been innovating in dementia care and aging services for over 25 years. Its evidence-based programs, compassionate associates, and culture of love and support have made it a national and internationally recognized leader in the field.

