Hawkins, Inc. Recognized As One Of America's Greatest Companies 2025 By Newsweek

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROSEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, today announced that it has been named one of America's Greatest Companies 2025 by Newsweek, a recognition that underscores the company's continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and service.

This recognition adds to a series of notable honors Hawkins has received this year:



Great Place to Work® Certified – Recognizing Hawkins' dedication to fostering an inclusive, engaging, and rewarding workplace for employees across its operations.

Newsweek® America's Most Responsible Companies – Highlighting Hawkins' leadership in sustainability, community engagement, and ethical business practices.

Minneapolis/St Business Journal® Fastest Growing Public Companies in Minnesota – Acknowledging our strong year-over-year growth and continued success as a leading performer among the state's publicly traded companies. Fortune's Top Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production 2025 – Highlighting Hawkins' excellence in creating a positive, inclusive and engaging environment.

Together, these distinctions reflect Hawkins' strong culture, dedication to its people, and its impact on the customers and communities it serves.

As Hawkins continues to grow and expand its capabilities across water treatment, food & health sciences, and industrial solutions, these awards affirm the company's focus on creating value for stakeholders while upholding the highest standards of responsibility and workplace excellence.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 64 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit .

Contact:

Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

612/331-6910

...

