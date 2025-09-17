Berry Corporation Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“Berry” or the“Company”) today published its 2025 Sustainability Report. The report shows the Company's 2024 performance and commitment to delivering long-term value for stakeholders. The Company also posted the full report on the Berry website at .

The report highlights expanded disclosures and formal alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations as Berry continues to prioritize transparency and continuous improvement in sustainability reporting. The report is centered around Berry's core sustainability objectives which include operational accountability, energy resilience and emissions reduction.

Fernando Araujo, Berry's Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We're proud of our leading sustainability program as outlined in our report. Our teams remain focused on advancing our sustainability objectives and executing on our core business strategy. With the publication of this report, we have enhanced our voluntary disclosures, made significant progress towards our emissions reduction target and, importantly, have fully aligned with California's new climate-related disclosures.”

2025 Sustainability Report Highlights:



Advanced climate strategy and reporting through TCFD alignment and scenario analysis

Reduced 2024 Scope 1 methane emissions by nearly 50% compared to a 2022 baseline

Replaced nearly all pneumatic valves to zero-bleed valves in Utah, providing clear pathway towards our target to reduce methane emissions by 80% in 2025 from a 2022 baseline

Realized measurable reductions in GHG emissions intensity by implementing solar infrastructure to power select operations, offsetting as much as 20% of electrical demand

Increased percentage of recycled water to 47% in 2024, reducing freshwater consumption by 17% from 2023

Focused on safety management resulting in a 59% reduction in employee Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) since 2022 Maintained rigorous standards of integrity, transparency and accountability through our Corporate Governance and Code of Conduct & Ethics standards



About Berry Corporation (BRY)

Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on onshore, low geologic risk, long-lived oil and gas reserves. We operate in two business segments: (i) exploration and production (“E&P”) and (ii) well servicing and abandonment services. Our E&P assets are located in California and Utah, are characterized by high oil content and are predominantly located in rural areas with low population. Our California assets are in the San Joaquin Basin (100% oil), and our Utah assets are in the Uinta Basin (65% oil). We provide our well servicing and abandonment services to third party operators in California and our California E&P operations through C&J Well Services (CJWS). More information can be found at the Company's website at .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as“anticipated,”“estimated,”“expected,”“planned,”“scheduled,”“believe,”“continue,”“intend,”“will,”“would,”“goal,”“project,” and similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on management's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date they are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not unduly rely on them as they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet production guidance, financial guidance and distribution expectations; our ability to safely and efficiently operate Berry's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our capital program and development and production plans; potential acquisitions and other strategic opportunities; changes in reserves; hedging activities; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of Berry's most-recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. Berry undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.