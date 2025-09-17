Nano Dimension Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter 2025
|NANO DIMENSIONS LTD.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|(In thousands, except share data and par value amounts) (Unaudited)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|184,545
|$
|317,169
|Bank deposits
|253,601
|440,790
|Restricted deposits
|60
|537
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($2,357 and $811, respectively)
|25,314
|9,141
|Inventory
|42,524
|16,899
|Other current assets
|7,840
|4,790
|Assets held for sale
|143,366
|-
|Total current assets
|657,250
|789,326
|Restricted deposits
|1,621
|768
|Marketable equity securities
|111,203
|86,190
|Property and equipment, net
|27,241
|14,143
|Goodwill
|33,356
|-
|Intangible assets, net
|23,672
|2,155
|Right-of-use assets
|32,959
|9,958
|Other assets
|1,536
|-
|Total assets
|$
|888,838
|$
|902,540
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|12,012
|$
|4,249
|Accrued expenses
|17,518
|18,771
|Deferred revenue
|12,014
|3,523
|Short-term settlement payable
|1,000
|-
|Current portion of bank loan
|157
|138
|Lease liabilities
|9,519
|3,421
|Liabilities held for sale
|136,598
|-
|Total current liabilities
|188,818
|30,102
|Long-term settlement payable
|4,664
|-
|Long-term deferred revenue
|3,993
|-
|Employee benefits
|5,340
|4,700
|Long-term lease liabilities
|26,282
|6,707
|Long-term bank loan
|235
|276
|Total liabilities
|229,332
|41,785
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|715
|Share capital of NIS 5 par value each; 500,000,000 ordinary shares authorized; 218,362,257 and 215,777,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|412,766
|409,145
|Share premium and capital reserves
|1,297,822
|1,297,348
|Treasury shares
|(167,651
|)
|(167,651
|)
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|2,763
|1,044
|Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability
|(2,181
|)
|(2,181
|)
|Accumulated loss
|(884,013
|)
|(677,665
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|659,506
|860,755
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|888,838
|$
|902,540
|NANO DIMENSIONS LTD.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|For the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2025
|(In thousands, except share data and per share data) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025 (1)
|2024
|2025 (1)
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|25,837
|$
|14,986
|$
|40,238
|$
|28,350
|Cost of revenue
|18,794
|8,292
|27,354
|15,386
|Gross profit
|7,043
|6,694
|12,884
|12,964
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|8,114
|9,580
|14,058
|20,146
|Sales and marketing
|9,907
|7,309
|15,551
|14,045
|General and administrative
|22,190
|11,200
|27,856
|20,541
|Restructuring expense
|2,101
|-
|3,281
|-
|Desktop Metal litigation expense
|3,245
|-
|31,315
|-
|Impairment losses
|1,456
|-
|2,685
|-
|Total operating expenses
|47,013
|28,089
|94,746
|54,732
|Loss from operations
|(39,970
|)
|(21,395
|)
|(81,862
|)
|(41,768
|)
|Gain (loss) on investment in marketable equity securities
|16,288
|(31,315
|)
|25,013
|(57,104
|)
|Loss from deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|(1,666
|)
|-
|(1,666
|)
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|(56
|)
|-
|(56
|)
|-
|Finance expense
|(234
|)
|(2,324
|)
|(263
|)
|(3,521
|)
|Finance income
|14,352
|10,535
|22,023
|21,846
|Loss before income taxes
|(11,286
|)
|(44,499
|)
|(36,811
|)
|(80,547
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|76
|141
|99
|125
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(11,362
|)
|(44,640
|)
|(36,910
|)
|(80,672
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax of nil
|(169,761
|)
|-
|(169,761
|)
|-
|Net loss
|(181,123
|)
|(44,640
|)
|(206,671
|)
|(80,672
|)
|Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|(87
|)
|(290
|)
|(323
|)
|(480
|)
|Loss attributable to owners
|$
|(181,036
|)
|$
|(44,350
|)
|$
|(206,348
|)
|$
|(80,192
|)
|Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
|Net loss per share from continuing operations - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|Net loss per share from discontinued operations - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.78
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(0.78
|)
|$
|-
(1) The results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 include the consolidation of Markforged revenue of $16.1 million, gross profit of $3.4 million, and GAAP net loss of $10.3 million.
| NANO DIMENSIONS LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months ended June 30, 2025
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
| For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flow from operating activities:
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(36,910
|)
|$
|(80,672
|)
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation, amortization, and non-cash lease interest
|8,282
|1,352
|Impairment losses
|2,685
|-
|Financing income, net
|(21,872
|)
|(18,358
|)
|Interest received
|18,580
|22,715
|(Gain) loss from revaluation of financial assets and liabilities accounted at fair value
|(24,995
|)
|57,137
|Loss from deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|1,666
|-
|Share-based payments
|1,644
|8,455
|Other
|(93
|)
|97
|(51,013
|)
|(9,274
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Decrease (increase) in inventory
|3,203
|(1,899
|)
|(Increase) decrease in other receivables
|(772
|)
|5,845
|(Increase) decrease in trade receivables
|(914
|)
|3
|Decrease in other payables
|(7,219
|)
|(3,779
|)
|Increase in employee benefits
|77
|132
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|6,044
|(1,410
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(50,594
|)
|(10,382
|)
|Cash flow from investing activities:
|Change in bank deposits
|190,466
|5,412
|Change in restricted bank deposits
|484
|(25
|)
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(461
|)
|(1,169
|)
|Acquisition of intangible asset
|-
|(711
|)
|Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
|(267,806
|)
|-
|Deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|(476
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in) from investing activities
|(77,793
|)
|3,507
|Cash flow from financing activities:
|Repayment long-term bank debt
|(72
|)
|(107
|)
|Payments of share price protection recognized in business combination
|-
|(363
|)
|Repurchase of treasury shares
|-
|(69,755
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(72
|)
|(70,225
|)
|Cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations:
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(15,733
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(437
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|10,009
|-
|Net cash used in discontinued operations
|(6,161
|)
|-
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(134,620
|)
|(77,100
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|317,169
|309,571
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash
|1,996
|(694
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|$
|184,545
|$
|231,777
|Non-cash transactions:
|Property, plant and equipment acquired on credit
|-
|176
|Recognition of a right-of-use asset
|191
|233
|Income taxes paid during the period
|36
|-
|NANO DIMENSIONS LTD.
|RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|
|2025
|2024
|GAAP Net loss from continuing operations
|
|$
|(11,362
|)
|$
|(44,640
|)
|
|$
|(36,910
|)
|$
|(80,672
|)
|Tax expense (benefit)
|
|76
|141
|
|99
|125
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,936
|329
|2,510
|1,352
|Interest expense
|184
|-
|184
|-
|Interest income
|(5,944
|)
|(10,535
|)
|(15,253
|)
|(21,846
|)
|Non-GAAP EBITDA (loss)
|(15,110
|)
|(54,705
|)
|(49,370
|)
|(101,041
|)
|Finance expenses (income) from revaluation of assets and liabilities
|(16,263
|)
|31,326
|(24,992
|)
|57,137
|Exchange rate differences
|(8,363
|)
|2,293
|(6,724
|)
|3,449
|Share-based payments expenses
|2,430
|3,729
|1,644
|8,455
|Desktop Metal litigation related expenses
|3,245
|-
|31,315
|-
|Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses
|8,304
|2,721
|9,820
|2,721
|Restructuring costs
|2,101
|-
|3,281
|-
|Loss from deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|1,666
|-
|1,666
|-
|Impairment losses
|1,456
|-
|2,685
|-
|Acquisition inventory step-up amortization
|3,849
|-
|3,849
|-
|Other non-GAAP
|-
|-
|-
|(115
|)
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
|$
|(16,684
|)
|$
|(14,636
|)
|
|$
|(26,826
|)
|$
|(29,394
|)
|
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue
|
|2025
|2024
|
|2025
|2024
|GAAP Cost of revenue
|
|$
|18,794
|$
|8,292
|
|$
|27,354
|$
|15,386
|Stock compensation expense
|
|80
|231
|
|326
|468
|Depreciation and amortization
|578
|(22
|)
|
|719
|52
|Acquisition inventory step-up amortization
|3,849
|-
|3,849
|-
|Non-GAAP Cost of revenue
|$
|14,287
|$
|8,083
|$
|22,460
|$
|14,866
|
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
|2025
|2024
|
|2025
|2024
|GAAP Gross profit
|
|$
|7,043
|$
|6,694
|
|$
|12,884
|$
|12,964
|Stock compensation expense
|
|80
|231
|
|326
|468
|Depreciation and amortization
|578
|(22
|)
|
|719
|52
|Acquisition inventory step-up amortization
|3,849
|-
|3,849
|-
|Non-GAAP Gross profit
|$
|11,550
|$
|6,903
|$
|17,778
|$
|13,484
|
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses
|
|2025
|2024
|
|2025
|2024
|GAAP Research and development expenses
|
|$
|8,114
|$
|9,580
|
|$
|14,058
|$
|20,146
|Stock compensation expense
|
|644
|1,435
|
|713
|3,369
|Depreciation and amortization
|364
|255
|
|573
|611
|Non-GAAP Research and development expenses
|$
|7,106
|$
|7,890
|$
|12,772
|$
|16,166
|
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses
|
|2025
|2024
|
|2025
|2024
|GAAP Sales and marketing expenses
|
|$
|9,907
|$
|7,309
|
|$
|15,551
|$
|14,045
|Stock compensation expense
|
|225
|432
|
|548
|929
|Depreciation and amortization
|593
|(2
|)
|
|636
|324
|Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expenses
|$
|9,089
|$
|6,879
|$
|14,367
|$
|12,792
|
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses
|
|2025
|2024
|
|2025
|2024
|GAAP General and administrative expenses
|
|$
|22,190
|$
|11,200
|
|$
|27,856
|$
|20,541
|Stock compensation expense
|
|1,480
|1,631
|
|56
|3,689
|Depreciation and amortization
|401
|98
|
|582
|365
|Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses
|8,304
|2,721
|9,820
|2,721
|Other non-GAAP
|-
|-
|-
|(115
|)
|Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses
|$
|12,004
|$
|6,750
|$
|17,398
|$
|13,881
|
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|Non-GAAP Operating Loss
|
|2025
|2024
|
|2025
|2024
|GAAP Operating loss
|
|$
|(39,970
|)
|$
|(21,395
|)
|
|$
|(81,862
|)
|$
|(41,768
|)
|Stock compensation expense
|
|2,429
|3,729
|
|1,643
|8,455
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,936
|329
|
|2,510
|1,352
|Desktop Metal litigation related expenses
|3,245
|-
|31,315
|-
|Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses
|8,304
|2,721
|9,820
|2,721
|Restructuring costs
|2,101
|-
|3,281
|-
|Impairment losses
|1,456
|-
|2,685
|-
|Acquisition inventory step-up amortization
|3,849
|-
|3,849
|-
|Other non-GAAP
|-
|-
|-
|(115
|)
|Non-GAAP Operating loss
|$
|(16,649
|)
|$
|(14,616
|)
|$
|(26,759
|)
|$
|(29,355
|)
|DISAGGREGATED REVENUE BY NATURE OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
|(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Hardware
|$
|16,707
|$
|11,085
|$
|28,180
|$
|21,052
|Consumables
|5,936
|2,460
|7,746
|4,645
|Services
|3,194
|1,441
|4,312
|2,653
|Total Revenue
|$
|25,837
|$
|14,986
|$
|40,238
|$
|28,350
|DISAGGREGATED REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION
|(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Americas
|$
|10,988
|$
|5,221
|$
|15,747
|$
|8,783
|EMEA
|11,646
|8,316
|19,802
|17,288
|APAC
|3,203
|1,449
|4,689
|2,279
|Total Revenue
|$
|25,837
|$
|14,986
|$
|40,238
|$
|28,350
