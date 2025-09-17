Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Announces Retirement Of Director Richard Hotchkiss

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUNMORE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) (“Fidelity Bank”), the parent bank holding company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”), a Pennsylvania state-chartered, FDIC-insured community bank and trust company headquartered in Dunmore, PA, announces the retirement of Director Richard Hotchkiss effective September 16th, 2025.

Mr. Hotchkiss was appointed to the Fidelity Bank Board of Directors on May 5, 2020, following the merger with MNB Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Merchants Bank of Bangor. He has served as Chair of the Lehigh Valley Advisory Board, a position in which he will continue, and has also held the role of Chair of the Credit Administration Committee.

Before joining Fidelity Bank, he was appointed Director and Vice President of Administration and Internal Affairs at MNB Corporation and Merchants Bank of Bangor in 1981, and was later elected Chairman of the Board on November 4, 1997.

Mr. Hotchkiss began his career in medical technology with a pharmaceutical company, working in vaccine research and development. A military veteran, he then shifted his focus to business leadership, managing ventures including a family-owned lumber company, a retail and fuel service operation, and a patented manufacturing enterprise. After retiring from business, he became a certified building inspector in 2003.

“Richard's leadership has been a key part of our journey,” remarked Daniel J. Santaniello, President & CEO of Fidelity Bank.“I'm thankful for the opportunity to work with an individual whose insight and dedication made a lasting impact. His legacy will continue to influence our organization for years to come.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Richard for his dedicated service to the Bank,” said Brian J. Cali, Chairman of the Board.“Richard's unwavering commitment as a Director has been instrumental in shaping Fidelity Bank's governance and organizational structure. We wish him a well-earned and fulfilling retirement and thank him for the lasting impact he's made on Fidelity Bank.”

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has built a strong history as trusted financial advisor to the clients served by The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”). Fidelity Bank continues its mission of exceeding client expectations through a unique banking experience. It operates 21 full-service offices throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties and a Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital banking experience online at , through the Fidelity Mobile Banking app, and in the Client Care Center at 1-800-388-4380. Additionally, the Bank offers full-service Wealth Management & Brokerage Services, a Mortgage Center, and a full suite of personal and commercial banking products and services. Part of the Company's vision is to serve as the best bank for the community, which was accomplished by having provided over 5,960 hours of volunteer time and over $1.3 million in donations to non-profit organizations directly within the markets served throughout 2024. Fidelity Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law.

