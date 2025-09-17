Zilis Introduces Global Customer Program Advancing Growth, Retention, And Ambassador Rewards

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ZilisTM LLC, a leader in wellness innovation, announced the launch of its new global Customer Program, a cornerstone of the company's third-quarter strategy to expand customer acquisition and strengthen long-term retention. Designed to reward Ambassadors through tiered incentives while ensuring customers maintain access to Zilis' scientifically-backed product line, the program highlights the company's commitment to supporting Ambassadors and ensuring lasting customer engagement across global markets.The Customer Program, also referred to as the Customer Growth Bonus, provides Ambassadors with cash bonuses when their personally enrolled VIP customers place qualifying product orders of 50 BV or more within a calendar month. Ambassadors earn up to $1,000 for qualifying VIP customers. Coupled with Zilis' Autoship option, the program ensures customers have continuous access to the products they rely on.Angie Thompson, CEO and sole owner of Zilis, said:“We're thrilled to introduce our global Customer Program, a defining moment in our 2025 strategy. In alignment with our focus on customer acquisition, this initiative rewards Ambassadors for building lasting VIP relationships, setting the stage for long-term success across every market we serve.”The new Customer Program strengthens retention while fostering meaningful connections between Ambassadors and their VIP customers. Building on its transformative approach to wellness with proprietary formulations backed by nature and powered by science, Zilis advances its vision to transform lives through wellness, purpose, and connection on a global scale.About ZilisTM LLC:As a hybrid social marketing company focused on endocannabinoid system health, Zilis is the creator of hemp-derived products, including UltraCellTM technology, a premium CBD oil product derived from hemp. With independent direct sales ambassadors throughout the country, Zilis is at the forefront of the movement to harness the power of hemp, providing tens of thousands of individuals worldwide with high-quality dietary supplements.

