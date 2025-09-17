Toll Brothers Announces Geddes Vista, A New Luxury Home Community, Is Now Open In Ann Arbor, Michigan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Geddes Vista is a new master-planned community featuring spacious single-family homes and modern townhomes in the top-rated Ann Arbor Public Schools district

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Geddes Vista , is now open in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood includes two new collections, the Towns and Preserve collections, and offers a variety of floor plans to suit any lifestyle. The community is located at 2977 Simi Way in Ann Arbor.

Geddes Vista offers a selection of stylish townhomes and sophisticated single-family homes in a natural, tree-lined setting with walking paths throughout. The Towns Collection features townhome designs with open-concept floor plans ranging up to 2,000+ square feet of luxury living space with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Home shoppers will enjoy bedroom-level laundry rooms, versatile loft options, and full basements with the option to finish. Townhomes will be priced from the upper $400,000s.

The Preserve Collection features spacious single-family home designs that offer first- or second-floor primary bedroom suites, open-concept living levels, flex rooms, and options for finished basements. Floor plans range from 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, 2- and 3-car garages, and up to 3,155+ square feet of luxury living space. Single-family homes start in the mid-$600,000s.









“Our newest Geddes Vista luxury home community offers home shoppers beautiful new construction homes nestled in a serene location within the highly desirable Ann Arbor area,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan.“With versatile home designs and personalization options, there is something for everyone. Homeowners will experience luxury living, all within a prime location close to beautiful parks and everyday conveniences.”

Toll Brothers customers in the Geddes Vista – Preserve Collection of single-family homes will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Geddes Vista – Towns Collection will offer move-in ready and quick move-in townhomes already under construction with Designer Appointed Features curated by professional Design Consultants at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

Situated in a beautiful location bordered by mature trees and tranquil open space, Geddes Vista is a charming new home community within the top-rated Ann Arbor Public Schools district. Children will have the opportunity to attend Carpenter Elementary School, Scarlett Middle School, and Huron High School-all located within a 10-minute drive. Residents will have access to a wide array of parks, golf courses, shopping, dining, and entertainment in the greater Ann Arbor area.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Barton Ridge , Toll Brothers at Fosdick Glen , The Towns at Plymouth Walk , Coldwater Ridge of Northville , Toll Brothers at The Downs , Reserve at West Bloomfield , Edgewood by Toll Brothers , Toll Brothers at The Reserve at Crystal Lake .

For more information on Geddes Vista, call (866) 267-0537 or visit .





