Shamis & Gentile, P.A. Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Coherent Corp. Securities (COHR)
Coherent Corp. Securities Investigation
What Is This About?
On August 13, 2025, Coherent seemingly surprised investors by announcing the sale of its Aerospace & Defense business for $400 million. At the same time, the Company issued first-quarter fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance that appeared to fall below analyst expectations. On this news, Coherent's stock price fell $22.36 per share, or approximately 19.6%, to close at $91.65 on August 14, 2025.
What's Next
Shamis & Gentile, P.A. is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Coherent shareholders. If you purchased Coherent securities or are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, you may visit the law firm's website for more information. Impacted investors may also contact attorney David Abel at ... or (305) 479-2299.
There Is No Cost To You
There are no costs for interested investors. Shamis & Gentile, P.A. represents investors in securities matters on a contingency fee basis. We will ask the court for reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees only if we are successful.
About Shamis & Gentile P.A.
Shamis & Gentile, P.A. stands out as an advocate for investors who are victims of securities fraud. The firm is committed to securing recoveries for investors who have incurred damages due to false and misleading statements or other corporate misconduct by public companies. Shamis Gentile has recovered over $1 billion for consumers nationwide. Its extensive experience, expertise, and resources enable the firm to resolve disputes in a wide range of matters, including class actions, mass torts, and mass arbitrations.
Visit for more information.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact
David Abel
Shamis & Gentile, P.A.
14 NE 1st Ave, Ste 705
Miami, FL 33132
...
Tel: (305) 479-2299
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment