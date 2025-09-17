Cavallino Rosso St. Louis Named Among Top Four Dealers Worldwide In Ferrari Top Dealer Awards 2024

Cavallino Rosso St. Louis

- Nicholas Wilgus, General Manager of Cavallino Rosso St. LouisST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cavallino Rosso St. Louis is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top Dealers worldwide in the Ferrari Top Dealer Awards 2024. This prestigious honor celebrates Ferrari dealers that demonstrate unmatched dedication to excellence, alongside other global leaders recognized in categories such as Top Service, Top Showroom, and Top Green.Selected as one of four finalists in the Top Dealer category, Cavallino Rosso St. Louis stands alongside distinguished Ferrari dealerships from Prague, Japan, and Taiwan, making it the only U.S. dealer named in this esteemed category.To be named a Top Dealer, Ferrari dealerships must exemplify the highest standards of performance, customer care, and brand representation. This includes delivering seamless client experiences, sustaining record-setting sales performance, maintaining world-class facilities, and embodying Ferrari's tradition of passion and innovation in every detail.The winners in each category are expected to be revealed soon, with Ferrari set to announce the final honorees in the coming days.“This recognition reflects the relentless dedication of our entire team to deliver nothing less than excellence to every client who walks through our doors,” said Nicholas Wilgus, General Manager of Cavallino Rosso St. Louis.“To be recognized as one of the top four Ferrari dealers worldwide, and the only dealer in the U.S. in this category, is an incredible honor that inspires us to continue raising the bar.”Earlier this year, Cavallino Rosso St. Louis achieved another milestone by earning the prestigious Cavallino Award for the very first time. This recognition is Ferrari North America's highest honor for dealerships, reserved for those who deliver exceptional client service, outstanding performance, and a commitment to excellence across every touchpoint of the Ferrari experience.Cavallino Rosso St. Louis continues to build its presence in the region as a proud member of the indiGO Auto Group family. With a showroom showcasing Ferrari's most legendary and latest models, and a service center led by Ferrari-certified technicians, the team is dedicated to providing exceptional, world-class experience at every level.Founded in 2010 on the firm belief of delivering a purchasing experience that consistently exceeds clients' expectations, indiGO Auto Group stands for a level of expertise beyond traditional dealerships, combining intimate factory knowledge with an authentic automotive passion displayed by each team member. indiGO Auto Group is wholly owned by Netherlands-based Pon Holdings B.V., a global business of mobility products, services, and solutions.Cavallino Rosso St. Louis is located at 3000 S Hanley Rd., St. Louis, MO 63143. Its hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The showroom is closed on Sunday. For more information, visit or call 314-949-4519.About indiGO Auto Group:indiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners. indiGO Auto Group represents 27 franchised dealerships and service centers in 10 United States markets, including Houston, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Louis, Missouri and Fort Collins, Colorado plus Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, Redwood City, San Francisco and Marin County, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche Sugar Land; Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston; Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; Porsche and Cavallino Rosso St. Louis; Porsche Little Rock; Porsche Service Center Chesterfield; Porsche Fort Collins; Porsche San Francisco; Ferrari Silicon Valley; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; BMW and Porsche Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls- Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi and Rimac of Rancho Mirage. indiGO Auto Group also operates the state-of-the- art indiGO Performance & Experience Center in Thermal, California, offering multiple dynamic track experiences. For more information, visit indigoautogroup

