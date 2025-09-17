Oregen Energy Strengthens Orange Basin Position As Namibia Emerges As Africa's Oil Frontier

Namibia's Orange Basin has become one of the most closely watched oil frontiers in the world, with large-scale discoveries by Galp, TotalEnergies and Shell pointing to billions of barrels of recoverable resources. As international operators move toward appraisal and development, Oregen Energy is expanding its footprint in the basin, offering investors early exposure to one of Africa's most prolific plays.

Oregen Energy recently announced it had increased its ownership in WestOil Limited to 48.5%, giving the company a 33.95% indirect working interest in Block 2712A – a 5,484 km2 license strategically located in the heart of the Orange Basin and adjacent to acreage held by Pan Continental and Chevron. The move, tied to a $3.65 million brokered financing and its approval to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange, underscores Oregen's strategy of building a meaningful position in Namibia's offshore.

The company is advancing a clear exploration roadmap for Block 2712A, includin11g an independent technical report, a 3D seismic acquisition campaign planned for late 2025/early 2026, and a farm-out process in 2026 designed to bring in a supermajor partner ahead of targeted drilling in 2027. Oregen's business model emphasizes acquiring large working interests in deepwater licenses, de-risking them through seismic acquisition and farming out to major operators with capital and technical depth.

“Namibia's recent discoveries are rewriting the map of African oil and gas. The entrance of new investors into blocks like 2712A shows growing confidence in the country's energy future, and it positions Namibia alongside industry leaders as the Orange Basin enters its next phase of growth,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Bolstering its strategy, Oregen has welcomed a team of seasoned industry veterans: Adrian Goodisman, a petroleum engineer with decades of oil and gas banking experience; Tim O'Hanlon, co-founder of Tullow Oil and an authority on African E&P; Mason Granger, a five-time TopGun Investment Mind; and Michael Humphries, a veteran of Rothschild and Rand Merchant Bank. This leadership bench, combined with a high-potential asset base, gives the company an edge in executing its growth plans.

As a sponsor of this year's AEW: Invest in African Energies in Cape Town, Oregen Energy will showcase its Orange Basin strategy and engage with regional and international stakeholders. The event will provide a platform for highlighting Namibia's transformative potential as it moves from frontier exploration to emerging producer – and for Oregen to demonstrate how early-stage players can help drive that transition.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.