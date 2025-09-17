Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Paraguay's President Backs Israel, Highlighting Latin America's Divide


2025-09-17 03:21:12
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At a conservative conference in Asunción, Paraguay's President Santiago Peña pledged that his country will support Israel“at any cost.”

He described the stance as part of a defense of“Western values,” aligning Paraguay with Argentina's Javier Milei, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, and U.S. conservatives close to Donald Trump.

Peña stressed that his foreign policy rests on“principles, not temporary interests,” citing family and religious values as central to Paraguay's identity. His remarks illustrate a widening split in Latin America over Israel and Gaza.

On one side are governments such as Paraguay, Argentina , and Guatemala, where conservative and evangelical influence drives support for Israel's right to defend itself.

These countries view ties with Israel as strengthening security and aligning with the United States. On the other side, Brazil under President Lula, Colombia under Gustavo Petro, Chile under Gabriel Boric, and Bolivia have strongly criticized Israel's operations in Gaza.



They point to civilian casualties and humanitarian law, with Chile withdrawing its military attachés from Tel Aviv and Colombia suspending relations entirely.

Historical ties also matter: Chile hosts one of the world's largest Palestinian diasporas, and leftist traditions across the region emphasize resistance to U.S. foreign policy.
Latin America's Israel Divide Mirrors Domestic Politics
The divide is more than symbolic. It shapes Latin America 's positions in the United Nations, its trade with the Middle East, and its broader geopolitical identity.

For Paraguay, open alignment with Israel and Milei's Argentina signals a choice for the Western conservative camp. For Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, distance from Israel is framed as a defense of sovereignty and international law.

Behind the scenes, these positions are deeply domestic. Right-leaning leaders bolster support among conservative and religious bases by embracing Israel.

Left-leaning leaders highlight independence and human rights. For outsiders, the lesson is clear: Latin America's stance on Israel reflects not just foreign conflict, but its own political battles at home.

MENAFN17092025007421016031ID1110076368

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search