Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

U.S. Housing Stumbles, Oil Supplies Tighten As Mortgage Activity Surges


2025-09-17 03:21:12
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) America's economy delivered a split message on Wednesday. Fresh housing data showed the market is losing steam just as a drop in borrowing costs sparked a rush of mortgage activity, while oil prices looked set to rise after U.S. stockpiles shrank sharply.

Housing starts in August fell 8.5% to 1.3 million, their weakest pace this year, while building permits slid 3.7%. The numbers highlight how high costs-from land to labor to financing-continue to weigh on construction.

Yet there was a twist: mortgage rates eased to 6.39% from 6.49%, and that small relief unleashed a surge in demand. Mortgage applications jumped nearly 30% last week, with refinancing almost doubling, suggesting homeowners are eager to seize even modest rate declines.

Energy markets sent another powerful signal. U.S. crude inventories dropped by more than 9 million barrels-far beyond expectations-while gasoline stocks also contracted. Refinery runs slowed, adding to supply concerns.

The data suggest oil prices could rise, complicating the inflation fight just as consumer prices in Europe and the U.K. show signs of stabilizing.



The story behind the story is one of tension between fragile housing dynamics and consumer adaptability. Americans are struggling to build and buy new homes, but they are quick to refinance when given the chance.

Meanwhile, energy's squeeze remains global: tighter U.S. supply collides with ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, reinforcing the volatility that underpins inflation debates worldwide. For international readers, today's numbers underscore a broader reality: the U.S. economy is not in free fall.

However, its key pillars-housing and energy-remain highly sensitive to small shifts in interest rates and supply shocks. That makes the Federal Reserve's balancing act between growth and inflation more delicate than ever.

MENAFN17092025007421016031ID1110076367

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search