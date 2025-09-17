Here's How Frontier CEO Responded To United Airlines' Chief Executive's Comments On Discount Airline Model Being Dead
Frontier Airlines (ULCC) CEO Barry Biffle reportedly responded to United Airlines (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby's comments from last week about the deep discount model in the U.S. being dead, saying that there was a flight oversupply issue in the country.
According to a CNBC report, Biffle fired back at Kirby, saying,“That's cute,” during the Skift Global Forum on Wednesday. He added,“If he's good at math, he would understand that we have a [flight] oversupply issue in the United States.”
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment