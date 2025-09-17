Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Here's How Frontier CEO Responded To United Airlines' Chief Executive's Comments On Discount Airline Model Being Dead

2025-09-17 03:21:06
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Frontier Airlines (ULCC) CEO Barry Biffle reportedly responded to United Airlines (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby's comments from last week about the deep discount model in the U.S. being dead, saying that there was a flight oversupply issue in the country.

According to a CNBC report, Biffle fired back at Kirby, saying,“That's cute,” during the Skift Global Forum on Wednesday. He added,“If he's good at math, he would understand that we have a [flight] oversupply issue in the United States.”

