Gunfire At Disha Patani's Father's Home: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): In a major breakthrough in the Disha Patani firing case, the Uttar Pradesh STF has arrested two accused of being involved in the firing incident at Bollywood actor Disha Patani's father's residence at Civil Lines in Bareilly. Earlier, Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya had said that they have found footage from 2,500 CCTV cameras, set in and around the city. "We have got footage from 2500 CCTV cameras in and around the city. We are also analysing the data collected from tolls. Our teams have been sent to Delhi and Rajasthan to find out about the gang. A cyber team is analysing an audio and a post. We are hopeful of solving this case. Six teams are working on this case," he added.

Gang Link Exposed

After shots were fired at their Bareilly residence in the early hours of Friday, Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer and father of Bollywood actor Disha Patani, told ANI that the assailants fired about 8-10 rounds at his home. "Two unidentified assailants fired at my residence. Police are making all possible efforts. Bareilly Police, SSP, and ADG are all working on it. The gunshots are not indigenous. I think 8-10 rounds were fired. I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken its responsibility, but it is not clear yet," he said.

According to police, two motorbike-borne assailants fired at the residence around 3:30 am. They have been identified as Ravindra alias Kullu and Arun. An encounter ensued during the arrest, in which both sustained injuries during the exchange of fire. The STF said that the duo was linked to the Goldy Brar–Rohit Godara gang.

(With inputs from ANI)