Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stubhub Stock Makes A Strong Debut On NYSE

2025-09-17 03:21:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

StubHub Holdings Inc.'s (STUB) shares made a strong debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, listing at $25.7 apiece.

At the time of writing, StubHub's shares were hovering at $25.25 or 7.45% higher compared to the issue price of $23.5.

The New York-based ticket platform raised $800 million through the initial public offering (IPO).

