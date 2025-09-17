Donald Trump Meets Prince William And The Photos Speak. But How Tall Is POTUS?
It is claimed Trump stands 6-foot-2.5 inches, a measurement recorded in a White House memo following his annual physical in April 2025 . Prince William is also reported to be 6-foot-3, though the statistic originates from various media sources like Hello! Magazine and The Sun. Despite this, photos from the Windsor meeting suggest that William visibly towers over Trump.Britain's King Charles III talks with US President Donald Trump, accompanied by Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, as they await for carriages, after their arrival in the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, for the start of a second State Visit. US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second State Visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome to win over the mercurial leader. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)Past height speculation
The height discrepancy is not new. In December 2024, side-by-side photos of Trump and William at Notre-Dame in Paris also showed the prince as taller than the President. Records such as Trump's New York driver's license from 2016 list him at 6-foot-2, fueling ongoing debate over the accuracy of his height claims.Age and physical changes
At 79, Trump is poised to become the oldest sitting US president in history. Experts note that age-related bone changes can lead to a reduction in height over time.Also Read | Donald Trump has a message for America's new citizens: 'Our constitution is now'
