Great-West Lifeco Announces Offering Of Series Z Preferred Shares
|For more information:
|Media Relations:
|Investor Relations:
|Tim Oracheski
|Shubha Khan
|204-946-8961
|416-552-5951
|...
|...
SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "will", "may", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "objective", "target", "potential" and other similar expressions or negative versions thereof. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements about the expected closing of the offering of the Series Z Shares, the issuance of the Series Z Shares, and the intended use of proceeds from the offering of the Series Z Shares.
Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, estimates, predictions, projections and conclusions about future events that were current at the time of the statements and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Lifeco, economic factors and the financial services industry generally, including the insurance, mutual fund and retirement solutions industries. They are not guarantees of future performance, and the reader is cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.
The reader is cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and factors is not exhaustive, and there may be other factors listed in other filings with securities regulators, including factors set out in Lifeco's 2024 Annual MD&A under "Risk Management" and "Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates" and in Lifeco's annual information form dated February 5, 2025 under "Risk Factors", which, along with other filings, is available for review at The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Other than as specifically required by applicable law, Lifeco does not intend to update any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
