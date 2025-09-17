Eltegra Inc. Launches Eltegraai, Revolutionizing AI-Powered Product Management For Enterprise Accounts

AI-Powered Platform will Accelerate Product Development, Ensure Compliance, and Modernize Enterprise Product Management

- Josette Simon, Chief Product OfficerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eltegra Inc. Launches EltegraAI , Revolutionizing AI-Powered Product Management for Enterprise AccountsEltegra Inc. is proud to announce the official launch of EltegraAI, a next-generation AI-powered product management platform designed to transform how enterprises approach product lifecycle management. EltegraAI streamlines key elements of the product development process, from requirements generation and compliance validation to modernization and integration, providing enterprises with the tools they need to accelerate delivery, reduce risks, and ensure scalability.EltegraAI is designed to help organizations navigate the complexities of product lifecycle management. Its AI-powered capabilities enhance essential processes such as requirements generation, automated compliance, and traceability, empowering enterprises to make informed, data-backed decisions and significantly reduce operational complexity.EltegraAI's key features include:* Industry-based AI-Driven Requirements Management: Automating the creation of detailed, compliant requirements from business documents to accelerate product planning. Example: EltegraAI in Finance .* End-to-End Traceability: Ensuring complete alignment from business requirements to code, providing transparency and visibility throughout the SDLC.* Automated Compliance & Risk Management: Pre-configured regulatory frameworks for industries such as healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing, ensuring compliance from the outset.* Modernization & Integration: AI-assisted analysis of legacy systems, producing accurate roadmaps for modernization while ensuring minimal disruption and maximal ROI.* AI-Powered Testing: Automatically generate test cases linked directly to requirements, improve coverage, and reduce manual effort.“With the launch of EltegraAI, we are providing enterprises with a solution that accelerates their product development cycles and ensures compliance at every stage,” said Josette Simon, Chief Product Officer, Eltegra Inc.“EltegraAI is built to help enterprises drive value faster, modernize their product portfolios, and make data-driven decisions with full confidence.”As Eltegra Inc. continues to focus on growth through strategic partnerships, GlobalEdgeMarkets (GEM) is proud to join as a key partner in this effort. Alex Romanovich, Fractional Head of Growth, Eltegra Inc., will lead business development and strategic growth, with GEM is crucial in driving enterprise adoption.“We are excited to partner with Eltegra Inc. on the launch of EltegraAI,” said Alex Romanovich, Fractional Head of Growth, Eltegra Inc.“By joining forces, we are positioning EltegraAI for expansion into global markets, building strong partnerships, and ensuring the platform reaches its full potential in highly regulated industries.”About Eltegra Inc.Eltegra Inc. develops EltegraAI, an AI-powered product management platform designed to streamline requirements management, compliance, governance, and modernization while enhancing collaboration and knowledge retention across enterprise teams.About GlobalEdgeMarkets (GEM)GlobalEdgeMarkets (GEM) is an innovative global business management consulting boutique specializing in market entry, expansion strategy, and AI-enabled business growth. GEM helps organizations worldwide optimize their operations and reach their full growth potential by leveraging industry expertise and innovative solutions, focusing on regulatory compliance and market expansion.

