Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lake Victoria Gold Ltd


2025-09-17 03:14:06
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:41 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd : Announces it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement consisting of the issuance of 34,285,715 units of the Company at a price of $0.175 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $6,000,000.13. The LIFE Private Placement was subject to a minimum amount of $3,000,000. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading down one cent at $0.18.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN17092025000212011056ID1110076277

