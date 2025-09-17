01 Quantum Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:22 AM EST - 01 Quantum Inc. : Announced the Quantum Crypto Wrapper (QCW) technology designed to address the potential cybersecurity threat from quantum computers to the $3.8 trillion crypto industry. This innovation builds on a combination of ZKP and IronCAPTM, 01 Quantum's NIST approved post-quantum cryptography. ZKP is a cryptographic method that allows one party (the prover) to demonstrate to another party (the verifier) that a statement is true without revealing any additional information beyond the fact that the statement is indeed true. This is important for crypto as it allows multiple complicated verifications combined into a single fast and compact verification. This dual-layer approach allows for secure validation of quantum-resistant transactions on existing blockchains, without requiring a new Layer 1 chain or a dedicated validator network. 01 Quantum Inc. shares V are trading up 6 cents at $0.52.
