Daşbulaq Village In Khojaly Sees Rapid Progress In Housing And Infrastructure Projects

Daşbulaq Village In Khojaly Sees Rapid Progress In Housing And Infrastructure Projects
In Daşbulaq village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, 58 homes are expected to be ready for use by the end of this year, with an additional 83 homes slated for completion next year, Azernews reports, citing Afet Telmanqizi, Head of Public Relations at the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service for Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, as she told reporters during a media tour following President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the region.
Telmanqizi said work on infrastructure projects and the resettlement of residents is progressing rapidly. She noted that out of the village's 195 homes, 15 have already been restored. By the end of this year, 58 homes will be operational, and next year, 83 more will be completed. So far, 14 families, totaling 72 people, have moved back to the village.
“The village's infrastructure is being rebuilt to high, modern standards. Existing electricity and gas lines spanning 20 kilometers, as well as a water reservoir and sub-artesian well, have been restored. A transformer has been installed, and metering work has begun.
Additionally, nearly 8 kilometers of gas pipelines have been laid, the drinking water network has been reconstructed, and the telecommunications network project has been approved, with construction preparations already underway. Social and household facilities have been made operational, a park and flag square have been established, and internal roads have been asphalted,” she added.
President Ilham Aliyev visited Daşbulaq village on September 15, underlining the government's commitment to the restoration and development of liberated areas.
