Zelensky: PURL Fund Could Grow To USD 3.53.6B In October

“We have received more than USD 2 billion from our partners specifically for the PURL program. We will get additional funds in October. I think we will reach about USD 3.5–3.6 billion,” Zelensky said.

He confirmed that money from this fund will go toward the first two U.S. military aid packages currently being formed, each with a budget of USD 500 million.

“These packages - I won't go into all the details - will definitely include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS,” the President added.

As reported, the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) is a new mechanism focused on supplying Ukraine with weapons from a list of priority needs. It allows NATO member states to finance deliveries of U.S. arms and technology through voluntary contributions.

So far, 11 countries have joined the program. As of September 6, USD 2 billion had been raised under the initiative. Zelensky earlier said that Ukraine is working to expand its funding.