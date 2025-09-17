Zelensky: PURL Fund Could Grow To USD 3.53.6B In October
“We have received more than USD 2 billion from our partners specifically for the PURL program. We will get additional funds in October. I think we will reach about USD 3.5–3.6 billion,” Zelensky said.
He confirmed that money from this fund will go toward the first two U.S. military aid packages currently being formed, each with a budget of USD 500 million.
“These packages - I won't go into all the details - will definitely include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS,” the President added.Read also: Military aid under PURL : Ukraine awaits official US confirmation on first packages
As reported, the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) is a new mechanism focused on supplying Ukraine with weapons from a list of priority needs. It allows NATO member states to finance deliveries of U.S. arms and technology through voluntary contributions.
So far, 11 countries have joined the program. As of September 6, USD 2 billion had been raised under the initiative. Zelensky earlier said that Ukraine is working to expand its funding.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment