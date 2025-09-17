Canadian Military Demonstrate Training Of AFU Soldiers
“Train to fight. Fight to Win. Together to Victory,” the post reads.
According to the Canadian government , under Operation UNIFIER, Canadian service members have trained over 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015. After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors temporarily left Ukraine, but training resumed within a few months in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Latvia.Read also: Chrystia Freeland to become Canada 's special envoy on Ukraine
Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) urged members of the Canadian Parliament and government to take steps to ensure Ukraine's victory, including increasing military aid to Kyiv and intensifying pressure on Russia.
Photo: Screenshot from video
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment