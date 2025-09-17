Canadian Military Demonstrate Training Of AFU Soldiers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, a related video was posted on the social media page of Canada's UNIFIER training mission.

“Train to fight. Fight to Win. Together to Victory,” the post reads.

According to the Canadian government , under Operation UNIFIER, Canadian service members have trained over 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015. After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors temporarily left Ukraine, but training resumed within a few months in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Latvia.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) urged members of the Canadian Parliament and government to take steps to ensure Ukraine's victory, including increasing military aid to Kyiv and intensifying pressure on Russia.

