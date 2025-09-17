Chilling 'Honor Killing' Double Murder Shakes Kohat

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A horrifying double murder in the name of“honor” has come to light in the Bahadur Kot area of Kohat, where a man and a woman were shot dead inside a home.

According to SHO Riaz Hussain of the MRS (Sadar) Police Station, they received a report of gunfire at 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday night. "When I arrived at the scene with my team, the bodies of a man and a woman were found bloodied in the sitting room of Sarwar Khan's house," he said.

Both bodies were transferred to the hospital under police supervision. Upon arresting Sarwar Khan, he confessed that he had been suspicious of his nephew Suleman's behavior and had forbidden him from coming to the house.“On that night, I was awake due to suspicion. At 1:20 a.m., I saw my daughter-in-law quietly heading towards the sitting room. Ten minutes later, when I followed her, I found my daughter-in-law and nephew in a compromising situation. In a fit of rage, I opened fire on both of them,” the suspect admitted.

The SHO confirmed that both victims died instantly at the scene and that Sarwar Khan was arrested and a case registered against him.

Relatives Refuse to Claim the Girl's Body

The family of the deceased girl refused to take possession of her body. A relative, speaking on condition of anonymity, said,“In Pashtun society, honor killings are common. If we accepted the body and buried her, it would be a lifelong stigma for us.”

Where is the Girl's Body Now?

After all necessary procedures, the girl's body was handed over to the Kohat Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA). Chief Officer Muhammad Waqas told TNN that, following the family's refusal, and on the order of the Deputy Commissioner, the body was buried in the Sawalkh graveyard in Kohat by the municipal authorities with full arrangements.

Human Rights Lawyer Highlights the Prevalence of Honor Killings

Human rights lawyer Majid Flook Bukhari commented that honor killings are a common occurrence in society.“These incidents happen frequently. Most people do not follow up on such cases because the FIRs are often fabricated. Instead of being registered as honor killings, they are recorded as mere disputes or fights, which diverts the case away from the true nature of the crime,” he explained.