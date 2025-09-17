OIC Welcomes Report Citing Israeli Genocide In Gaza, Urges International Action

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) – The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed a report issued by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which affirmed that Israel, as the occupying power, has committed genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.In a statement on Wednesday, the OIC called on the international community to take immediate action to end the genocide and hold those responsible accountable.The Secretariat reiterated its condemnation of the escalating crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces, including the start of the ground invasion of Gaza and continued starvation, abuse, destruction, and forced displacement of residents, describing these actions as an extension of genocide and warning that their continuation would have serious and catastrophic consequences for the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.It also urged the United Nations Security Council to take decisive measures to enforce an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, end Israel's policy of siege and starvation, ensure humanitarian aid reaches all areas of Gaza, and implement necessary measures to prevent further genocide, including provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice in 2024.