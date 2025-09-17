Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moein Surgical Arts Offers Body Contouring With VASER Liposuction And Renuvion Skin Tightening


2025-09-17 03:07:10
Moein Surgical Arts, led by board-certified surgeon Dr. Babak Moeinolmolki, offers advanced body contouring in Los Angeles, including liposuction, VASER, Renuvion, and tummy tuck. With 20+ years of expertise and 800+ five-star reviews, Dr. Moein delivers natural, lasting results.

Moein Surgical Arts , led by renowned board-certified surgeon Dr. Babak Moeinolmolki , proudly announces a refined portfolio of advanced cosmetic surgery procedures tailored to patients seeking transformative, natural-looking results in Los Angeles and beyond.

With more than 20 years of experience in cosmetic surgery, bariatric surgery, and general surgery , Dr. Moein combines surgical precision with artistic vision. His multidisciplinary expertise allows him to approach each case holistically, delivering results that restore confidence and achieve long-lasting enhancements.

✨ Advanced Procedures at Moein Surgical Arts

✅ Liposuction Targeted fat removal for patients struggling with resistant fat deposits. Dr. Moein sculpts and contours problem areas for a leaner, more defined silhouette.

✅ VASER Liposuction (HD Lipo An advanced ultrasound-assisted method that emulsifies fat with precision, creating smoother contours and allowing for high-definition body sculpting with faster recovery times.

✅ Neck Liposuction Removes excess fat beneath the chin and along the neck for a sharper jawline and rejuvenated profile.

✅ Love Handle Liposuction Targets stubborn fat around the waistline and flanks to enhance body symmetry and restore a more athletic shape.

✅ Renuvion (J-Plasma Skin Tightening) A revolutionary plasma-based treatment that tightens loose skin, often combined with liposuction to enhance results.

Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty) Removes sagging skin and strengthens abdominal muscles for a flatter, firmer midsection. Ideal after major weight loss or pregnancy.

