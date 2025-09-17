Okrs Tool Launches Hierarchical Okrs To Solve The #1 Challenge In Goal Alignment

MENAFN - GetNews)



""With Hierarchical OKRs, every team and individual can finally see how their goals connect to company strategy. This clarity drives alignment, accountability, and results." - Steven Macdonald, Founder of OKRs Tool"OKRs Tool has launched Hierarchical OKRs, a new feature that helps organizations connect company-wide goals with department, team, and individual objectives. The update addresses one of the biggest challenges in OKR adoption - alignment - and makes it easier for employees at all levels to see how their work contributes to company strategy.

Tallinn - 17 Sep, 2025 - OKRs Tool , the simple and scalable platform for setting and tracking Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), today announced the launch of its Hierarchical OKRs feature, enabling organizations to seamlessly align company-level goals with department, team, and individual objectives.

The launch comes on the heels of new data from OKRs Tool's upcoming 2025 OKR Benchmark Report, which found that 2 out of 3 teams admit their OKRs are not linked to company goals. This lack of alignment is one of the biggest barriers to achieving results with OKRs.

“With Hierarchical OKRs, we've tackled the biggest pain point in OKR adoption: alignment,” said Steven Macdonald, Founder of OKRs Tool.“When 2 out of 3 teams can't see how their goals connect to company strategy, performance suffers. Our new feature makes those connections clear, so every employee - from leadership to individual contributors - knows exactly how their work drives progress.”

Key Benefits of Hierarchical OKRs:



Clear alignment: Visualize how objectives roll up from individuals → teams → departments → company.

Transparency: All employees can see organizational OKRs, breaking down silos and improving accountability.

Simplicity: Intuitive interface to link objectives without extra complexity or consulting overhead. Focus on outcomes: Keep teams moving in the same direction while tracking measurable impact.

The new feature is available immediately for all OKRs Tool customers.

OKRs Tool has quickly become the #1 OKR platform for startups and scaling businesses, with a mission to make OKRs simple, fast, and accessible for teams of any size.

For more information or to get started with Hierarchical OKRs, visit .

About OKRs Tool

OKRs Tool is the simple, scalable OKR platform for startups and growth companies to set, track, and align goals. With features like AI-generated OKRs, weekly check-ins, and now Hierarchical OKRs, the platform helps organizations stay aligned and focused without the complexity of legacy enterprise software.