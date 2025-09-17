Risen Energy Selected For S&P's Global Inaugural Tier 1 List​​

MENAFN - GetNews) On September 8, S&P Global Commodity Insights officially announced its first-ever Tier 1 list of clean energy technology companies. Risen Energy has been successfully included in the solar PV module Tier 1 category, in recognition of its outstanding strengths in the photovoltaic sector, strong market influence, and globally competitive delivery capabilities.







This prestigious list is designed to identify suppliers that meet rigorous, multi-dimensional evaluation criteria within specific product categories. The assessment covers key indicators including market influence, financial health, and sustainable development practices. To qualify, companies must exceed the minimum threshold across the majority of these evaluation dimensions. The list follows an annual update mechanism, and is built on a transparent, comprehensive, and rigorous evaluation process, ensuring it accurately reflects companies' real-world performance and sustainable leadership. Being selected from such a highly selective and demanding evaluation system is a strong testament to Risen Energy's leading position in the solar module industry​​.

Risen Energy has been deeply engaged in the new energy sector for 23 years. Its Hyper-ion series modules, developed based on the company's proprietary n-type HJT technology platform, have achieved an average mass production power output of over 740 Wp, marking a significant milestone in the industrialization of high-efficiency photovoltaic technology and demonstrating Risen Energy's ongoing role in driving industry transformation.

As a nationally recognized high-tech enterprise, Risen Energy possesses a number of core technologies in its key business areas. The company has established a nationally certified PV testing laboratory with international CNAS accreditation, capable of conducting 54 types of tests in compliance with international standards such as IEC 61215 and UL 1703.

By the end of Q4 2024, Risen Energy's cumulative shipment volume have surpassed 106.5 GW, with a global presence in over 90 countries and regions. The company operates 24 global marketing service centers and 10 production bases worldwide. In November 2023, Risen Energy established the Global Photovoltaic(PV)Research Institute, which is mainly responsible for integrated technology research, product development, product iteration and technology management.

Risen Energy's inclusion in the S&P Global Tier 1 PV Module List represents authoritative recognition​from a leading international third-party organization. It highlights not only the company's strong global market influence and commitment to sustainable development, but also confirms its capability to deliver top-tier clean energy solutions to customers worldwide.

Looking ahead, Risen Energy will remain committed to its corporate mission,“Continuously improving the energy pattern with technological innovation and the quality of human life.” The company will continue to lead the way in technological innovation, striving to provide more efficient and reliable clean energy products and system solutions. By precisely addressing diverse application scenarios, Risen Energy is dedicated to turning its sustainability commitments into action, and contributing industry-leading“Risen Solutions”​to accelerate the global transition to a zero-carbon future.

