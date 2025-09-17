Nursing Home Injury Law Group Advocates For Las Vegas Elderly, Focusing On Preventable Harm

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Nursing Home Injury Law Group advocates for Las Vegas elderly victims of severe bed sores and falls caused by nursing home neglect.

A Las Vegas-based legal practice is intensifying its advocacy for victims who develop bed sores while under the care of a nursing home, hospital, or other healthcare facility. Nursing Home Injury Law Group provides legal counsel to families seeking answers and accountability after a loved one has suffered neglect and improper care in a care setting.

According to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, over 4,000 reports of abuse and neglect are reported annually, including allegations of physical, emotional, sexual, and financial abuse, which can include theft or misuse of a resident's funds or property. Loved ones suspected of being victims of nursing home negligence often show signs such as bedsores, malnutrition, or injuries from falls.

Operating on a contingency-fee basis, Nursing Home Injury Law Group focuses on holding negligent facilities accountable for preventable injuries, including severe bed sores, fall-related fractures, medication errors, and wrongful death. The firm's litigation approach centers on cases where these injuries stem from a facility's failure to meet mandated standards of care.

Nursing Home Injury Law Group is led by Charles L. Geisendorf, Esq., a professional with over 26 years of experience. A native of Las Vegas, he is a member of the Nevada State Bar and has dedicated his career to fighting for justice and protecting the rights of the injured throughout Nevada.

The firm's proficiency is particularly evident in its handling of bed sore cases and representing victims of falls. While not every incident is preventable, facilities are required to conduct thorough fall risk assessments for every resident and implement personalized prevention plans tailored to their individual needs.

“When a resident develops a severe bed sore or suffers a serious fall, it is very often a sign of neglect, not an unavoidable accident. These cases require a specific and thorough understanding of the medical and legal standards these facilities are obligated to uphold,” said Geisendorf.

For more information, visit

Elder neglect remains a critical concern nationwide, with preventable conditions like pressure ulcers and fall-related fractures indicating potential systemic failures. The Nursing Home Injury Law Group leverages its deep expertise in state and federal nursing home regulations to investigate and litigate these complex cases.

Geisendorf and his team meticulously review patient records to determine if standard protocols are adhered to, such as using bed alarms, providing non-slip footwear, maintaining a clutter-free environment, and ensuring adequate staffing for proper elder care.

When investigating bed sores, the practice emphasizes that these injuries are almost entirely preventable through proper resident care, including turning, hydration, nutrition, and hygiene. The presence of a later-stage ulcer is a strong indicator that a facility neglected its fundamental duty of care.

Falls in nursing homes pose significant risks to elderly residents, often resulting in severe injuries or even death. Nursing homes have a legal and ethical responsibility to ensure the safety of their residents. When a fall occurs, it will be held liable for negligence if found to have contributed to the incident.

The legal team at the Nursing Home Injury Law Group investigates the root causes of these incidents, often finding that understaffing, inadequate training, or poor communication led to the injury. The firm's process involves consulting with medical experts to establish a direct link between the facility's negligence and the client's suffering.

Serving the Las Vegas community, the Nursing Home Injury Law Group represents victims of elder abuse and neglect in long-term care facilities, focusing on bed sores and falls, two of the most common injuries in care facilities. The practice helps families understand their rights and the legal options available to protect elderly residents at risk of neglect and abuse.

About the Company:

The Nursing Home Injury Law Group is a Las Vegas legal practice dedicated to representing victims of elder abuse and neglect. The firm focuses exclusively on holding long-term care facilities accountable for preventable injuries, with specific specialization in severe, life-altering bed sores and traumatic falls resulting from understaffing or negligence. The legal team leverages its deep knowledge of nursing home regulations to investigate cases and secure justice for families. The firm provides compassionate and aggressive legal counsel to ensure the rights of residents are protected.